Furni streamlines home setup for UAE real estate market

Published: Fri 9 Aug 2024, 12:19 PM

The real estate markets in Dubai and Abu Dhabi are now benefiting from the innovative services of Furni, a company dedicated to simplifying the home setup process for new homeowners.

Furni offers a comprehensive package that includes custom furnishing design, installation, utility connections, cleaning services, and even bed-making.

Furni’s all-in-one approach ensures that moving into a new home is both straightforward and stress-free. Homeowners can conveniently order services online with transparent pricing, managing the entire process remotely. From overseeing design and fit-out to adding the final touches, Furni guarantees that homes are move-in ready.

Whether relocating within the UAE or moving from abroad, Furni provides a practical and efficient solution for setting up a new home. Its user-friendly platform makes the moving process hassle-free, enabling residents to effortlessly settle into their new spaces.