Fun City is back at Dalma Mall with fresh thrills and excitement

Published: Mon 8 Jul 2024, 5:59 PM

It’s time to bring back the smiles and laughter! Fun City, the beloved flagship brand of Landmark Leisure, has made a spectacular comeback at Dalma Mall, bringing a wave of excitement and laughter for families and kids. Packed with over 100 thrilling rides, state-of-the-art video games, and delightful carnival attractions, Fun City is the place to be for non-stop fun and unforgettable memories.

A fresh new look and exciting new attractions

Fun City at Dalma Mall has undergone a complete transformation, boasting a vibrant new design and a plethora of entertainment experiences right in the heart of Abu Dhabi. Fun City offers a dynamic environment where kids, teens, and families can enjoy quality time together. The revamped space is designed to maximise fun and adventure, featuring adrenaline-pumping rides and mind-blowing interactive video, arcade and carnival games such as Air Racer, Bumper Cars, Taga J, Top Dancer, Happy Swing, Midi Convoy, Donut Slide, Cross Bowman to name a few. It also features a super cool interactive VR zone featuring spree and VR agent interactive experiences.

Don't miss out on the fun! Let your kids explore the expansive Play Area, featuring interactive slides, ball pools, and colourful obstacle courses!

Shamin Amin, head of marketing and business development, UAE and GCC expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "We are passionate about creating memorable experiences for our guests, and our goal is to ensure that they leave with cherished memories. We believe the newly reopened Fun City at Dalma Mall will become a cornerstone of family entertainment in the region, delivering top-notch value and endless fun." What’s not to love? With the Play Membership, you get unlimited access to the play area and all the fun for a whole month with an additional 5 blue plays, all for just Dh149. Or, simply visit Fun City on Tuesdays and enjoy kiddie rides, video games, and big rides for only Dh1 each! Whether you're a gaming enthusiast or a thrill-seeker, there's something for everyone. Prepare for endless fun and unforgettable moments that will truly ignite your sense of wonder and adventure!

