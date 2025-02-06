Frshar Mail announces future expansion plans; launches beta version on Android, iOS platforms

Ahlam Ismaili, Chief Information Officer of Frshar Mail, said the AI self-driven security system, launching on February 13, 2025, will revolutionise privacy and security, particularly in the banking sector.

Frshar Mail, the innovative email service redefining privacy and security, has officially launched its beta version on Android and iOS platforms to collect end-user feedback on one of the most advanced email systems being developed in the UAE.

The announcement was made by Ahlam Ismaili, Chief Information Officer of Frshar Mail, who brings a wealth of experience from Algeria to the company.

“The Android beta version was launched on January 28, 2025, followed by the iOS version on February 1, 2025,” according to Ismaili.

The company is preparing to roll out desktop versions for Windows, Mac, and Linux in the coming days, ensuring accessibility across multiple devices.

Frshar Mail is set for a full-scale launch with advanced biometric features on February 13, 2025. Additionally, its AI engine is already operational in the backend, analysing user character and behaviour to enhance user experience and security.

A key milestone in Frshar Mail’s roadmap is the introduction of the OTP tab and AI-driven conversational capabilities, scheduled for release on May 4, 2025. This will significantly streamline email sending and receiving processes.

Furthermore, by August 15, 2025, Frshar Mail plans to incorporate legal handling services, allowing users to manage legal notices and related matters directly within the platform, in compliance with global legal frameworks. "The AI self-driven security system, launching on February 13, 2025, will revolutionise privacy and security, particularly in the banking sector," says Ismaili. Chief Executive Officer Asif Azad confirmed the launch timeline, emphasizing the company’s commitment to innovation and cybersecurity. Frshar Mail’s beta version has introduced stringent security measures to ensure only privacy-conscious users can create accounts. “Creating an email account with us is not easy. A single mobile number can only be used once, and WiFi signals will not assist in account creation. We are focusing on sharp-minded individuals who truly value privacy,” Ismaili explained.

With these cutting-edge features and a focus on user security, Frshar Mail aims to set new industry standards in email communication. As the company progresses toward its full launch, users can expect a ground-breaking transformation in secure digital communication.