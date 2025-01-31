From reopening Notre-Dame de Paris to InClassica 2025 at Dubai Opera

On the December 7, 2024, the world turned its gaze to Paris as the iconic Notre-Dame Cathedral reopened its doors, nearly six years after the devastating fire that threatened one of humanity’s most iconic landmarks. Among the star-studded lineup of artists who performed at the historic reopening concert was acclaimed Swedish violinist Daniel Lozakovich, whose emotive performance underscored the event’s themes of resilience, unity, and renewal.

This unforgettable appearance came just months before Lozakovich is set to take the stage at the 2025 InClassica International Music Festival, where he will be joining an extraordinary roster of musicians who will be gathering in Dubai this coming April for two weeks of high-end classical concerts.

For the reopening concert of Notre-Dame, Lozakovich was joined by such luminaries as Yo-Yo Ma, Lang Lang, and Pretty Yende, who all came together to honour the cathedral’s restoration with music that echoed its timeless grandeur. The Swedish violinist’s performance was a standout moment in an evening filled with artistic brilliance, showcasing his unparalleled ability and inimitable talent on his instrument, as he captivated millions watching across Paris and all over the world.

"It’s an honour to be part of the reopening of the historic Notre-Dame Cathedral”, Lozakovich said, “a place of deep cultural and spiritual significance. Performing alongside Maestro Gustavo Dudamel and Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France in this sacred church is a moment I will always cherish.”

As the world continues to celebrate Lozakovich’s stirring performance at Notre-Dame, anticipation is now building for his upcoming appearance at the InClassica 2025. The festival, renowned for its stellar lineup of world-class musicians, will see Lozakovich performing as one of its featured soloists in not one, but two of its concerts, showcasing his artistry with audiences in the UAE’s most populous city.

The violinist shall be teaming up with legendary pianist and conductor Mikhail Pletnev on both occasions, giving classical music lovers the rare opportunity to witness such celebrated maestros in live performance together. For their first collaboration, on the 12th of April, Pletnev will be taking on the role of conductor, leading the Franz Schubert Filharmonia as they accompany Lozakovich in performances of works from the pen of Composer-in-Residence Alexey Shor, while also presenting a piece written by Pletnev himself. The second entry, meanwhile, will see the duo taking over InClassica’s stage as they close off the festival on April 21st with a recital featuring seminal works from Franz Schubert, Edvard Grieg, and César Franck, as well as a special collaborative composition created jointly by Pletnev and Shor. Lozakovich, who has had the chance to perform music by Shor before, spoke fondly of this experience, noting that “Shor’s music is very lyrical, which is rare for modern music. I am very glad that there are such people who can write such beautiful music and that I can play it; it inspires me, and I’m really honoured that there are people like Alexey Shor and, of course, Maestro Pletnev who are willing to dedicate themselves to the music world in this way”. InClassica 2025 marks the festival’s 14th edition and promises to be a celebration of classical music on a grand scale. Lozakovich’s involvement in these two monumental events speaks to his role as a global ambassador for classical music, and underscores his commitment to using his art to inspire and unite. With a career already marked by extraordinary achievements, his presence continues to reaffirm his place among the most exciting musicians of our time, and it is with an eager heart that audiences around the world are now looking to witness the next chapter of his remarkable journey this coming April.

For more information about Lozakovich’s appearances at the 2025 InClassica International Music Festival, make sure to visit inclassica.com.