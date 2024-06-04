From employee to entrepreneur: How BNI transformed Edwin Duria's life and business

Published: Tue 4 Jun 2024, 4:54 PM

Edwin Duria credits BNI with transforming his career; without it, he believes he would still be an employee today. This underscores the power of networking in shaping professional trajectories. His journey from hardship to success is a reflection of his resilience and determination. Duria faced several challenges and took up many odd jobs to make ends meet, including selling rice cakes, collecting garbage, and driving a rickshaw. Despite these struggles, Duria's perseverance paid off.

In 2009, Duria arrived in Dubai and worked for a well-known Emirati Family Business before joining another company in the business setup industry. However, his journey was not without setbacks. Duria lost approximately Dh147,000, including his gratuity, salary, allowances, and commissions when his boss absconded. This difficult period, however, turned out to be a blessing in disguise. With the support of his BNI family and a pivotal question from Kapil asking him if he wanted to remain an employee or become an entrepreneur, Duria decided to take charge of his life and become an entrepreneur.

With zero funds, Duria started his company, Play Middle East Business Consultancy a business consultancy, in January 2015. Today his company has managed more than 250 clients that include prestigious names such as Samsung and Pearson Education. His initial job came from a referral partner, a lawyer who entrusted him with processing documentation and registrations. This job provided him with the seed money to launch his company. Due to BNI and the strong relationships he has built with referral partners, Duria's business has been consistently growing at a rate of 10 per cent to 35 per cent per year. Duria's dedication to BNI has been steadfast. Over the past decade, he has served on the leadership team of his chapter, always balancing his commitments to family, work, and spirituality. Duria embodies the core values of BNI, such as accountability, a positive attitude, and the principle of ‘Giver's Gain.’ His commitment to helping fellow entrepreneurs and business owners succeed has earned him immense respect within the BNI community. Today, Duria is a true ambassador of BNI, mentoring new members and sharing his success story to inspire others, including the very first all-women’s chapter in the world. Whenever he mentors a new member, he always advises them to step out of their comfort zone because their brand is an extension of their names and their personality.



Duria's journey and his role in BNI is a powerful reminder that with determination, the right platform, and unwavering support, success is achievable against all odds.