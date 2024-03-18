Floward launches Ramadan campaign 'Bundles of Blessings'
The initiative is aimed at providing thousands of meals to those in need and encouraging people to donate their leftover food
In its ongoing commitment to social responsibility, Floward, the go-to online flowers and gifts delivery destination in MENA and UK, is announcing the launch of its new CSR initiative dubbed 'Bundles of Blessings', aimed at providing thousands of meals to those in need and encouraging people to donate their leftover food rather than discarding it during the holy month of Ramadan.
As part of this initiative, Floward is collaborating with the Saudi Food Bank (Ita'am), the Qatar Red Crescent Society, and the Omani charity Atta Hifz Al Neama. Members of Floward's team are volunteering to distribute the meals to those in need, right before the Maghrib prayer for an entire week. The distribution is taking place in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam in Saudi Arabia, and is extending to several areas within Oman and Qatar.
As for Kuwait and the UAE, Floward is collaborating with the 'Fridges of Kuwait' initiative, aimed at ensuring that public refrigerators across Kuwait are always stocked with food to help those in need, by filling these fridges with meals across several areas in Kuwait. Similarly, Floward is collaborating with the UAE Food Bank, where four fridges are being installed across different areas in Dubai and Sharjah and supplied with meal packages. These fridges will be available until the end of the year, therefore, Floward is inviting everyone not to throw away their excess food and donate it to those in need instead.
By providing nutritious meals, the company is hoping to lessen some of the burdens on families and individuals who are struggling to make ends meet.
Abdulaziz B Al Loughani, chairman and CEO, Floward, said: "We would like to extend our congratulations to everybody on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan, we hope that you all have a blessed month. At Floward, we hold social responsibility at the core of our values and consider it our duty to help those in need and to actively participate in the betterment of our community. Our initiative for Ramadan this year is designed to provide support to the less fortunate and to promote awareness about the significance of minimizing food waste throughout this sacred month. We are hoping to inspire everyone to join in the spirit of giving and making a positive impact in our communities."
Additionally, the company launched its Ramadan marketing campaign under the name 'Works Like Magic', highlighting the company's wide range of gift offerings that are befitting of all tastes. It aims to inspire people to exchange gifts and heartfelt gestures during the holy month, thus strengthening the bonds of love and gratitude within individuals.
Established in 2017, Floward is a full-fledged e-commerce solution that offers prime fresh-cut flowers sourced from the best growers and farmers around the world and arranged locally by a team of florists and designers. Floward also offers cakes, chocolate and perfumes curated by the region’s most exciting designers bundled with its flower arrangements and manages last-mile same-day delivery to ensure the best customer experience.
