Five tips on choosing a migration agent in Dubai for your EB-5 Green Card application

Published: Tue 29 Aug 2023, 12:01 PM

Global migration has been on the rise in the last five decades. According to the 2022 World Migration Report published by the International Organisation for Migration, the total number of individuals residing in a country different from the country of their birth was approximately 281 million in 2020. This is an increase of 128 million compared to 1990 and more than triple the estimated count in 1970.

A recent trend in global migration is the increasing demand for the EB-5 program, which is the golden visa equivalent for the US. The program is sought after by many from professionals aiming to start or continue their careers in the US to families wishing to provide security and stability for future generations. The EB-5 program allows foreign investors and their dependent family members, including spouses and children under 21, to obtain US Green Cards with a redeemable investment of $800,000 in a government pre-approved real estate project in the US.

To navigate the EB-5 journey successfully and obtain US residency and Green Cards, families are encouraged to engage the services of seasoned migration agents. Choosing the right migration agent requires careful consideration. Here are five tips on choosing a migration agent for your EB-5 Green Card application.

Experience and Specialisation

The immigration laws of the US, especially those related to the EB-5 program, are intricate. Families seeking to start their migration journeys to the US through the EB-5 program are advised to seek assistance from US qualified experts in navigating this government immigration program.

The EB-5 program has undergone various changes in recent years. “The EB-5 program experienced an overhaul with the passage of the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act in March 2022,” says Shai Zamanian, legal director of The American Legal Center, the leading EB-5 experts in the UAE with a team of US licensed lawyers and professionals laser-focused on the EB-5 program. “Prospective investors must work with experts that are aware of the changes and the new requirements of the program. The program offers new benefits for investors including faster processing through a new category of reserved visas called visa set asides. By working with the right team, families can take full advantage of these benefits."

A well-informed and experienced agent will be aware of the latest policies and procedures, increasing your chances of a successful migration process. Consider the agent’s track record and inquire about their success rate in handling cases similar to yours. In addition to experience, specialisation is also an important factor. While there are many migration agents in the region that claim to be capable of handling all types of immigration matters in various regions, it is better to sign up with a migration agent who specialises in a specific country or program.

Reputation and Reviews

Before engaging a migration agent, you must do thorough research on their reputation and read reviews from past clients. Positive reviews can be a good indication of the agent’s professionalism and reliability. Conversely, negative reviews or complaints may be red flags that should not be ignored. That said, you should always speak to the migration agent you are considering about their reviews to get the full picture before making a decision.

Communication and Accessibility

Migration is a complex process that often involves extensive paperwork and coordination. The EB-5 program is a marathon and not a sprint, as there are various steps involved in the process. Therefore, it is crucial to choose an agent who communicates effectively and keeps you informed throughout the process. Accessibility is another important aspect to consider. Determine how easy it is to reach the agent and how promptly they respond to your queries. Ask yourself: Is the migration agent you are considering ready accessible? What platforms and methods do they use for communicating with their clients? Do they have an open door policy which allows you to visit their offices or are you required to make an appointment months in advance? Do they provide regular updates?

"At The American Legal Center, we have adopted a tailored customer service approach. We welcome our clients to ask questions and to feel comfortable throughout their EB-5 process,” says Shai.

Open and transparent communication is vital for a successful client-agent relationship. You must be able to feel a sense of comfort and trust with your chosen migration agent. Some migration agents have built-in mechanisms to inform their clients on their migration status periodically, some do ad hoc updates, and others do not bother at all – it is essential to choose an agent with effective communication mechanisms.

Fees and Contracts

Migration agent fees can vary significantly. It is essential to understand the agent’s fee structure prior to signing any agreements. Ask for a clear breakdown of the fees and ensure that you have a written agreement or contract in place before proceeding. You should also ask if any additional costs may arise during the process. Be cautious of agents who guarantee outcomes or demand full payment upfront, as these practices may be indicative of unethical behaviour.

There are various stages to a successful EB-5 journey, including: (1) the preparation and filing of the initial I-526E petition with USCIS, (2) applying for an immigrant visa through consular processing or adjustment of status upon approval of the I-526E petition, and (3) applying for removal of conditions 90 days prior to the expiry of the conditional Green Card. Families considering accessing America through the EB-5 program should ensure that they work with a migration agent that does not require their consultancy fees upfront but rather in installments paid throughout the various stages of the EB-5 process.

Personal Connection

Lastly, trust your instincts and consider your personal connection with the agent. The immigration application involves sensitive personal information and migrating to a new country can be emotionally challenging. Choose an agent with whom you feel comfortable and who understands your needs and concerns. A good rapport and a sense of trust will make the migration journey smoother and less stressful. If the migration agent is willing to spend time with you in addressing your concerns – even if it is technically outside the purview of their services – this is indicative of their cooperativeness and willingness to go the extra mile in helping you on your migration journey.

In conclusion, choosing a migration agent is a crucial decision that can significantly impact your migration experience. You can increase the chances of success for your EB-5 application by considering the above factors. With over a decade of experience in the EB-5 industry and having assisted many families in the GCC region in applying for their US Green Cards, Shai advises, “Remember to conduct thorough research, ask questions, and seek recommendations from others who have gone through the migration process.”

With the right migration agent guiding you through every step of the process, you can navigate the complexities of the EB-5 program more effectively and increase your chances of a successful outcome.

The American Legal Center is available to provide further information on the EB-5 program. Interested families can sign up for a free initial consultation to meet with their team and discuss the program, their unique circumstances, and ask any questions.