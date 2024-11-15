Fitze, Chery, and Oasis Mall Dubai launch Yalla Let's Walk Challenge: Win a brand new car just by walking

Fitze, the fitness-rewards app that turns steps into exciting rewards, has teamed up with Chery, in partnership with AW Rostamani, the official distributor of Chery in the UAE, and Oasis Mall, Dubai, for a game-changing initiative — the Yalla Let's Walk Challenge.

This unique initiative aligns with the UAE’s commitment to becoming one of the world’s most active nations, while also encouraging citizens to embrace a healthier lifestyle. The challenge invites participants to complete 300,000 steps in 30 days for a chance to drive away in the stunning Chery Tiggo 4 Pro. It’s a rewarding approach to fitness, offering an exciting incentive to those committed to staying active.

A Game-Changing Partnership

The collaboration between Fitze and Chery marks a significant step in promoting fitness and well-being through a powerful reward-driven approach. This is the first time an automotive brand in the UAE has partnered on a fitness initiative that rewards participants with a car. The campaign aims not just to reward one lucky winner but to ignite a movement of health and well-being across the nation. By creating an incentive-based fitness journey, Fitze is making fitness enjoyable, impactful, and accessible to everyone.

The Chery Tiggo 4 Pro will be on display at Oasis Mall until December 27, giving participants a sneak peek at the grand prize they could win just by walking.

In Sync with Dubai Fitness Challenge 2024

The Yalla Let’s Walk Challenge coincides with the Dubai Fitness Challenge 2024 (DFC), reinforcing a shared mission to make Dubai one of the world’s most active cities. With thousands of UAE residents participating in DFC’s 30x30 initiative, this partnership further amplifies the message that fitness is essential for health—and, thanks to Fitze, it can be life-changing too.

Fitze is set to make this year’s DFC even more thrilling, offering over half a million dirhams in rewards through daily draws, including luxury staycations, electronics, dining vouchers, and international trips. Participants have countless chances to win exciting prizes while working towards their fitness goals.

Neha and Ben Samuel, co-founders of Fitze, expressed their excitement: “Our mission has always been to inspire an active community, and the Yalla Let’s Walk Challenge takes this to new heights. This initiative proves that fitness has the power to change lives, and we’re thrilled to partner with Chery for a campaign that aligns perfectly with the Dubai Fitness Challenge 2024. It’s about making fitness fun, motivating, and rewarding on a scale never seen before.” Zaher Sabbagh, director of Chery UAE, shared: “Chery and AW Rostamani are proud to launch the Yalla Let’s Walk Challenge with Fitze, marking the UAE’s first fitness initiative of its kind from an automotive brand. This campaign isn’t just about winning a car; it’s about fostering a community that values active, healthy lifestyles. Through this challenge, we aim to drive a movement towards well-being that aligns with the Dubai Fitness Challenge and the UAE’s national health agendas.” How to Join the Challenge Participating in the Yalla Let’s Walk Challenge is easy. Simply download the Fitze app, register, and join the Yalla Let’s Walk Challenge. To qualify for the grand prize draw, complete 300,000 steps within any 30-day period until January 27. Registration is open until January 8, with the grand prize draw taking place in February 2025 under the supervision of the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). Transforming Fitness into a Rewarding Experience

The Yalla Let’s Walk Challenge represents more than a chance to win a car; it’s a call to transform the way people engage with fitness. By turning walking into a rewarding experience, Fitze is building a healthier, more active society in the UAE. In an era where sedentary lifestyles are on the rise, this initiative promotes wellness through positive reinforcement, showing that every step truly counts.