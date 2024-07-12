Fitness coaching icon Loubna El Jawharji takes center stage with 'Outstanding Fitness Coaching Excellence' award
Loubna's receipt of the award serves as a resounding testament to her unwavering commitment to empowering women through the transformative power of fitness
In a dazzling spectacle of triumph, Loubna El Jawharji, a distinguished fitness coach has emerged victorious at the prestigious UAE's Next Mastermind Awards: Business Leaders, Coaching Leaders, and Authors, held at the opulent Al Habtoor Palace in Dubai. Loubna’s receipt of the 'Outstanding Fitness Coaching Excellence' Award serves as a resounding testament to her unwavering commitment to empowering women through the transformative power of fitness - an odyssey marked by relentless passion and unwavering determination.
For eight years, Loubna, a Lebanese-Canadian, has empowered Middle Eastern women to achieve their health and fitness goals through her innovative coaching methods, drawing from her own experience and empathetic understanding.
After two decades of running her family business, Loubna made a bold career shift from high-flying project management to pursue her true passion: empowering women through fitness. Earning her coaching certification marked a pivotal milestone, laying the foundation for the launch of LubzFitness LLC, an online platform that quickly became a guiding light for women across the Middle East. Loubna sparked a digital revolution, creating a global community of like-minded women united in their pursuit of holistic wellness and personal growth.
Beyond coaching, Loubna excels as an athlete, driven to spotlight the Middle East on the global stage. Partnering with experts, she meticulously prepared for a prestigious European competition. After two years of relentless dedication, she made her debut at the EVLS Prague Show, breaking barriers as one of the first Middle Eastern NPC Bikini Athletes and placing 7th in NPC Bikini. Months later, she earned her first fitness medal, placing third at the Kokeny Classic in Budapest and gaining recognition on RTL Television, Europe's premier broadcasting channel. Her recent achievements include an impressive second-place finish at the Fitparade Show in Budapest earlier this year.
Reflecting on her prestigious accolade, Loubna conveyed heartfelt gratitude, stating, "Receiving the Outstanding Fitness Coaching Excellence Award at the UAE's Next Mastermind Awards is an immense honour. My heartfelt thanks to Dr. Mansoor Al Obeidli, Dr. Navana Kundu, and their exceptional team for creating this transformative platform and bestowing upon me this distinguished recognition. This award serves as a powerful motivator, pushing me to continue breaking new grounds and empowering women through innovative wellness techniques. My goal is to empower women to not only enrich their personal lives but also unlock their full potential for personal growth."
Founded by Dr Mansoor Al Obeidli and co-founded by Dr Navana Kundu, the UAE's Next Mastermind Awards have long stood as a beacon, celebrating visionary leaders and innovators across diverse industries for over a decade. The 2024 edition at Al Habtoor Palace united luminaries like Loubna El Jawharji, each dedicated to advancing positive change and innovation in business, coaching, and literature.
