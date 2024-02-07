FiNext Conference returns to Dubai for its sixth edition, unveiling the future of finance and technology

Published: Wed 7 Feb 2024, 10:35 AM

InternetShine Technologies is delighted to announce the eagerly awaited sixth edition of the FiNext Conference, proudly sponsored by CoorB, set to unfold in the dynamic city of Dubai. As a prominent fixture in the financial technology landscape, FiNext has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation, and this edition promises to be no exception.

Scheduled to be held at Crowne Plaza Dubai — Deira on February 28 and 29, this event is poised to bring together industry luminaries and trailblazers from the finance and technology sectors. With a focus on fostering interaction, innovation, networking, and talent showcase, the event continues to redefine excellence in the finance industry.

In addition to the fintech event, Internetshine Technologies is also unveiling the AgriNext Conference for the agriculture industry and the PropNext Conference for the real estate industry on November 13 and 14 in Dubai.

Anas Jawed, CEO, and co-founder of Internetshine Technologies, underscores our commitment to collaboration and technological innovation, positioning the FiNext Conference as a pivotal force in building a global community dedicated to revolutionising the financial sector.

According to Shujat Siddiqui, event advisor, "FiNext offers a unique opportunity for traditional financial institutions and FinTech companies to forge meaningful alliances in an intimate setting, contributing to the growth of the global financial industry."

