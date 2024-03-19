Filmmaker Zenofar Fathima’s escape room TV series 'Specter: Black Out season 1 set to launch this spring on Zee5 Global

Published: Tue 19 Mar 2024, 4:20 PM

The first ever escape TV series in the world, titled 'Specter: Black Out', is set to hit screens this Spring 2024 on OTT platform Zee5 Global which is the world’s largest platform for South Asian content available in over 190 countries. The paranormal thriller slash mystery, directed by film director, movie producer and CEO of boutique film production company Zen Film Productions, Zenofar Fathima and codirected by Afraah Farhana, focuses on an ensemble of struggling individuals who are mysteriously invited to partake in a casting call audition that promises a hefty reward, held in the very strange premises of an escape room. As they delve deeper into the escape room, the lines between reality and illusion begin to blur.

The project sees Fathima, who has directed and produced over 20 shorts on various topics such as COVID-19 and cyber extortion combine her social activist filmmaking style with her well-known penchant for the horror genre. “Horror was how I started making movies. It was the genre I had tested the waters with back when I kick started my career in 2018. Social awareness on the other hand, is the cornerstone of my every cinematic undertaking. It was very crucial that I combined the two to produce a powerful narrative that can not only entertain and spook audiences, but resonate with them too,” explained Fathima. The filmmaker promises Specter: Black Out audiences a powerful social commentary rooted in significant subjects and moral dilemmas, thereby putting a spin on typical escape room films and shows.

The highly anticipated project has and continues to make waves in the GCC, especially with the series being touted the first ever escape room series to ever be produced or created. “Of course, Specter: Black Out being one of the first ever escape room series is not to be taken lightly — it is a great accolade to have. I am very thrilled to have brought this vision to life and am even more excited for everyone to watch Season 1, launching this spring,” Fathima said.

Starring in Season 1’s ensemble cast includes Fathima herself, UAE lifestyle and fashion influencer Muhammad Junaid, award winning emcee and host Joe Mohan, actor slash interior design entrepreneur Priya Telavvane, professionally trained method actor Allinson Louis Aranha, fashion designer Yasir Akhlaq, Canada based content creator Dhruv Gogia and many more regional talents. Season 2, touted as 'the beginning of the end' by the creator herself, also promises an additional lineup that will comprise of more untapped talent of the GCC, as well as seasoned celebrity actors and socialites. "Although I can’t reveal anything at the moment, I can say that we have a lot of exciting things planned for Season 2, including star-studded appearances from talented industry names," said Fathima.

The escape room thriller series also features a few notable collaborations, such as the partnership between Zen Film Productions and BlackOut Realistic Horror Escape Games by Cave Entertainment, a renowned UAE escape room brand, as the official location partner for the series. “BlackOut’s escape rooms offer an immersive experience for all players, and truly transports you to another world entirely, ultimately making it a very fitting choice for the series,” said Fathima.

Adding to the immersive experience and world building within the Specter: Black Out universe is also the haunting, evocative house track 'One Life' by Tim Dian, selected as the official soundtrack and theme for the series. "Making the creative decision of selecting ‘One Life’ by Tim Dian as the official theme for Specter has a reason behind it,” explains Fathima. “To me it represents our characters, the participants who venture into the escape room in hopes of this one opportunity changing their lives for the better. Their motivation behind it stems from believing they should make the best of the one life they have, to take risks, grab opportunities and become the best versions of themselves."

Specter: Black Out is slated for release this spring on Zee5 Global.

To learn more about Zen Film Productions, Zenofar Fathima and her projects, log on to www.zenfilmproductions.me or say hello at hello@zenfilmproductions.me.