FiLLi Cafe celebrates 20 remarkable years with exclusive breakfast offer

Published: Fri 9 Aug 2024, 12:37 PM

FiLLi Cafe is excited to commemorate two decades of serving the finest chai and delectable treats to its loyal customers. As a gesture of gratitude, the cafe is launching an exclusive offer that combines their patrons’ love for FiLLi with the convenience of digital payments.

In partnership with Payit, FiLLi Cafe is offering a special breakfast deal for just Dh1, available to new Payit users. This limited-time promotion allows customers to enjoy a delicious breakfast at any FiLLi Cafe outlet in the UAE while experiencing the seamless convenience of Payit’s digital payment platform.

To take advantage of this offer, customers simply need to download the Payit app, register, and visit a FiLLi Cafe outlet to obtain a promo code from the cashier. Once the promo code is entered and applied within the Payit app, customers can indulge in their favorite breakfast delights for just Dh1.

This exclusive offer is available from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm until November 5, 2025, and is valid for new Payit users only. Promo codes can be obtained at any FiLLi Cafe location across the UAE.