FELS 2024: Middle East's leading finance summit returns bigger and bolder

Fazeela Gopalani

Published: Fri 24 May 2024, 5:14 PM

Finance professionals across the Middle East are gearing up for the highly anticipated Finance, Excellence and Leadership Summit (FELS 2024), jointly organised by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA) Dubai Chapter, and CFA Institute. Following the success of the inaugural event between ACCA and IMA Dubai Chapter, this year's summit promises to be even more impactful, offering attendees a platform to delve into pressing industry topics, network with peers, and gain insights from esteemed speakers.

Set to take place on May 26, FELS 2024 boasts a full-day agenda packed with TED Talks, fire side chats and panel discussions led by renowned industry leaders. Notable speakers include Gwen van Berne, CMA, Global Board of Directors Chair-Emeritus at the Institute of Management Accountants; Lucia Real Martin, executive director, relationships at ACCA; and Dr Corrie Jonn Block, UAE's top business coach and Certified Master Neuroplastician. With a focus on sustainability, digital transformation, and the future of finance, the summit aims to equip attendees with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in today's rapidly evolving landscape.

Parthi Duraisamy

"This collaboration between ACCA, IMA Dubai Chapter, and CFA Institute exemplifies the power of partnerships in driving innovation and excellence in the finance ecosystem," remarked Parthi Duraisamy, CEO and co-founder of Alaan. "FELS 2024 will undoubtedly be a milestone event for the finance community in the Middle East."

Alaan, UAE’s leading corporate card and spend management platform in the UAE, has come on board as the platinum sponsor for FELS 2024 professionals. After helping hundreds of enterprises in the UAE digitise their business expense processes, their support underscores the event's significance in fostering collaboration and advancing the finance profession in the region.

According to Fazeela Gopalani, head of ACCA (Eurasia and Middle East), collaboration is key to unlocking limitless possibilities. FELS 2024 embodies this spirit, bringing together over 500 professionals from 45 different nationalities to share knowledge, forge connections, and shape the future of finance in the Middle East. Don't miss this unparalleled opportunity to be part of a transformative event that promises to be bigger, bolder, and brighter than ever before. Register now to secure your spot at FELS 2024 and join us in redefining excellence in finance.

For more information and registration, visit https://imaaccaandcfameconference2024.com/.