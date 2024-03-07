Feature-rich Verna now starts at par with lower Creta variants: Detailed price analysis

Published: Thu 7 Mar 2024, 3:38 PM

Hyundai offers customers a choice between the sharply styled Verna sedan and the feature-packed Creta SUV across overlapping price points. In fact, the base Verna variant, with its extensive creature comforts, now matches lower Creta models, making it seem like a better value. We do a detailed price and feature comparison to see how these popular Hyundai models stack up.

Pricing And Variant Analysis

The base Verna EX petrol, priced at ₹12.68 lakhs, makes do without fancier trim but already packs in equipment like 16-inch alloys, LED headlamps, wireless phone charging, rear AC vents, touchscreen and more. Move up to the mid-S variant, adding just ₹1.1 lakhs, and you gain auto headlamps, a rear camera, plus BlueLink connected features.

By comparison, the Creta price for the entry E petrol variant stands at ₹12.83 lakhs. This variant looks rather bare bones with smaller steel wheels, halogen headlights and no auto climate control or reversing camera. Only with the ₹14.18 lakh Creta EX you get important features like rear AC vents, touchscreen infotainment, electric sunroof and auto headlamps come in. And the Verna SX model with even more equipment costs marginally lower too.

Higher Verna variants spoil buyers for choice, with segment-leading gadgets adding to the temptation. But Hyundai equips even the base variant rather generously, making it feel more attractive for those wanting premium comforts without overspending.

Creta Fights Back With SUV Practicality

Where the Creta claws back appeal is its greater practicality courtesy of the SUV body style. The 433-litre boot dwarfs the Verna's at 528 litres. Plus, the Creta's higher ground clearance of 198mm against Verna's 170mm helps tackle flooded streets and large speed breakers more easily.

Inside, too, the Creta's squarer profile pays dividends with a decently spacious second row and dedicated AC vents. The cabin ambience is quite pleasing as well, soaked in soft-touch plastics with aluminium inserts. Still, apart from larger exterior dimensions and space, the lower Creta variants trail the Verna on cabin comforts and equipment.

Performance And Mileage Comparison

Under the hood, both models employ Hyundai's 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines, renowned for smooth power delivery and high fuel efficiency.

In the Creta, the Smartstream petrol generates 115bhp power and 144Nm torque, while the 1.5L diesel makes 115bhp but a much higher 250Nm torque rating. The motor's flexible nature makes driving effortless, with a decent low-down grunt and free-revving top end.

The Verna deploys the same engine options tuned higher to churn out 157.57 bhp/263Nm Turbo GDi Petrol engine and 113.18 bhp /143.8Nm in the case of a 1.5L MPi Petrol engine. Generously spread ratios on the 6-speed manual and quick shifting automatics keep the Verna energetic to drive yet sipping fuel.

Verna Leads On Safety Equipment

This blog focuses on how the feature-rich Hyundai Verna now starts at par with lower Hyundai Creta variants in terms of pricing. Apart from styling, comforts and equipment, safety is a vital parameter for car purchase decisions. The Verna clearly takes the lead here by offering significantly more safety kits, even on base variants, compared to the Creta SUV.

All Verna variants, right from the base EX trim, come equipped with 6 airbags, and for other variants, it has vehicle stability management, hill assist control, tyre pressure monitoring system, electronic stability control, and ISOFIX child seat anchors. These encompass a comprehensive array of essential safety aids unheard of in the segment at this pricing.

The Creta also gets six airbags, anti-lock brakes, Electronic Stability Control, hill-start assist, Vehicle Stability Management, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), rear disc brakes, etc. as standard. The top-tier variants also get the ADAS safety suite.

Which Hyundai Model Suits You?

For all its cutting-edge European-inspired styling, contemporary tech and energetic road manners, the Verna compact sedan has its practical limitations. Its elegant, low-slung proportions look sleek, but cabin space and boot capacity prove restrictive for growing families.

This is where Hyundai's Creta steps in resolving the size constraint issue that often has sedan buyers upgrading reluctantly to larger three-row SUVs. With its 433-litre boot capacity, roomier second row and muscular outlook exuding robust SUV imagery, the Creta nicely fulfils aspirations. And even entry grades host contemporary creature comforts that today's customers demand.

In essence, choosing between the sharply turned-out Verna and the more functional Creta will boil down to individual lifestyle needs and usage priorities. The Verna satisfies the heart with its sporty European lines, plush interiors and fun road manners. But the Creta's added practicality and flexibility as a compact SUV clinches it for rational buyers focused on usability. Hyundai has cleverly set a choice between style and substance at this price point!

— Peeush Srivastava is an international media specialist with 25+ years of experience with Indian and international media platforms for maintaining diplomatic liaison and building strong and long-term relations with international organisations/corporate/govt bodies/business chambers.