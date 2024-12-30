Faster unveils Theater Pro Soundbar Series in the UAE

Faster, a renowned leader in consumer electronics and home audio technology, has announced the launch of its highly anticipated Theater Pro Soundbar series in the UAE. This new line-up features three advanced models—Theater Pro T1000, Theater Pro T2000W, and Theater Pro T3000 RGB — designed to deliver exceptional sound quality, modern aesthetics, and unmatched versatility for the ultimate home entertainment experience.

Theater Pro T1000

The Theater Pro T1000 Soundbar offers a perfect blend of style and performance. Featuring a sleek, minimalist design, it seamlessly complements any home decor. Equipped with a 2.1CH wired subwoofer and 120W audio output, this soundbar provides rich bass and crisp highs, ideal for enhancing TV audio or enjoying immersive music sessions. Its Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and USB compatibility ensure easy pairing with various devices, while its lightweight and portable build make it perfect for compact spaces.

Theater Pro T2000W

For those seeking an elevated home audio experience, the Theater Pro T2000W Soundbar delivers dynamic 160W sound powered by Dolby Audio Digital Plus. Its wireless subwoofer offers deep, rumbling bass without the need for cumbersome cables, while adaptive sound technology optimizes audio settings based on the content being played. Whether you're gaming, streaming, or watching movies, the T2000W ensures crystal-clear, room-filling sound that brings your entertainment to life. Theater Pro T3000 RGB The Theater Pro T3000 RGB Soundbar is perfect for audio and design enthusiasts. With its RGB lighting and 160W audio output, it creates a vibrant, visually striking setup while delivering powerful, immersive sound. Featuring a 2.1CH wired subwoofer and space-fit sound technology, the T3000 adapts the audio to your room for an optimal listening experience. Its angled full-range drivers create a broad, natural soundstage, making it ideal for cinematic soundscapes and gaming sessions. The Theater Pro Soundbar series offers a wide range of connectivity options, including TV-ARC, USB, Bluetooth, AUX, and Optical Input, ensuring compatibility with a variety of devices such as TVs, gaming consoles, smartphones, and PCs. Designed for durability, Faster integrates advanced safety features, including heat-resistant materials and efficient power management systems, across all models.

The Theater Pro T1000, T2000W, and T3000 RGB Soundbars are now available for purchase in the UAE through both online and offline retail channels. Pricing starts at Dh356 for the T1000, Dh428 for the T2000W, and Dh396 for the T3000 RGB.