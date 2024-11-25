Farada unveils cutting-edge comfort technology in Arabic sandals

Farada, a renowned name in Arabic luxury footwear based in Dubai, UAE, has launched an innovative upgrade to its iconic Arabic sandals, blending traditional craftsmanship with state-of-the-art comfort technology. With a legacy of heritage-inspired designs, Farada now introduces Ortholite cushioning and thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) outsoles, redefining the way timeless footwear is experienced.

Meticulously crafted from premium Italian leather, Farada’s sandals are celebrated for their superior quality and aesthetic sophistication. The incorporation of breathable Ortholite insoles ensures unparalleled comfort for all-day wear, making these sandals perfect for both casual and formal occasions. Complementing this feature, TPU outsoles provide exceptional durability, combining practicality with the brand’s signature elegance.

"Our mission has always been to honour the heritage of Arabic sandals while enhancing their comfort and usability,” said the founder of Farada. "With this latest innovation, we are elevating the customer experience, merging luxury with functionality in every step." While preserving iconic design elements such as flat soles and intricately woven straps, Farada’s latest collection seamlessly integrates advanced technology to meet the needs of the modern wearer. This innovation underscores the brand’s dedication to evolving with the times without compromising its traditional roots. Farada’s new collection is available across the UAE, with free delivery and international shipping options. By combining heritage, innovation, and luxury, the brand continues to expand its global presence.

Step into the perfect fusion of tradition and comfort with Farada’s latest Arabic sandals. Explore the collection today at www.farada.ae.