Fakeeh University Hospital acquires Medicentres Polyclinics

Fakeeh University Hospital, Dubai, proudly announces the launch of Fakeeh Health Group UAE, ushering in a new era of holistic, high-quality, and accessible healthcare in the region. Building on a 47-year legacy of clinical excellence, research, and innovation inherited from its esteemed founders at Fakeeh Care Group in KSA, Fakeeh Health is committed to redefining the healthcare landscape in the UAE and beyond.

Dr Mazen Fakeeh, president of Fakeeh Health, stated: "At Fakeeh Health, we are shaping the future of healthcare — one that is more accessible, innovative, and more compassionate. By integrating education, research, and technology, we go beyond treating disease to actively enhancing the quality of life for our patients."

In a strategic move to expand its presence, Fakeeh Health has acquired Medicentres Polyclinics, a trusted network of primary care clinics in Motor City, Jumeirah Park, Al Furjan, and Dubai Silicon Oasis from Everest Health Investments LLC. This acquisition further reinforces Fakeeh Health’s commitment to patient-centric, world-class healthcare across Dubai. Dr Mohaymen Abdelghany, vice president of Fakeeh Health and CEO of Fakeeh University Hospital, remarked: "We are thrilled to welcome Medicentres to the Fakeeh Health family. This acquisition underscores our dedication to expanding access to top-tier healthcare services for the communities we serve." Farid Sakrani, CEO of Everest Health, added: "Fakeeh Health’s vision and robust infrastructure will undoubtedly elevate Medicentres’ ability to deliver exceptional healthcare to its patients."

With this acquisition, Fakeeh Health solidifies its position as a leading healthcare provider in the UAE, further enhancing its ability to deliver comprehensive, world-class medical services through Fakeeh University Hospital and the newly integrated Medicentres network.