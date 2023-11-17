Expertise at the Global Freight Summit in Dubai

Published: Fri 17 Nov 2023, 3:57 PM

The stage is set for the Global Freight Summit, a highly anticipated event to be held at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. Industry leaders, including Intech Creative Services, will converge to spotlight their expertise and solutions in the realm of supply chain, terminal operations, and freight forwarding and logistics.

Follow us on







Intech Creative Services, with over two decades of dedicated service, is gearing up to showcase its excellence in IT services at the summit. The company has been a stalwart in the field, contributing significantly to digital transformation through a range of services, including workflow automation, enterprise application development, integration, artificial intelligence, data science, and analytics.

Intech's notable role as the proud technology partner for SeaRatesERP, a provider of vertical-specific ERP solutions for freight forwarders globally, will be a focal point at the summit. This partnership underscores Intech's dedication to delivering tailored solutions to address the unique challenges faced by the industry.

The Global Freight Summit stands out as a meeting ground for industry players from around the world, providing a collaborative space for the exchange of ideas and the exploration of innovative solutions. This event is expected to draw attention to the advancements and contributions of key players, fostering a spirit of collaboration and innovation.

Intech Creative Services, a leading IT services provider with a global footprint, has been pivotal in steering digital transformation across supply chain, port and terminal operations, retail, and freight industries. The company's global delivery centres, strategically located in Dubai, India, and Hong Kong, along with a sales presence in the USA, have facilitated the seamless provision of cutting-edge solutions to clients on a global scale.

In anticipation of the Global Freight Summit, Viren Sanghadia, CEO of Intech Creative Services, expressed enthusiasm, stating, "We are excited to be part of the Global Freight Summit, offering a platform to engage with peers, clients, and partners. Our commitment to excellence and dedication to driving digital transformation will be evident as we showcase our solutions and services to the industry."

Intech Creative Services extends an invitation to all attendees to visit their booth at the Global Freight Summit, encouraging a deeper exploration of their offerings and insights into their role in shaping the future of IT services in the supply chain and freight industries.

Sanghadia shared a brief message, saying, "We look forward to meaningful discussions and collaborations at the Global Freight Summit, contributing to the collective efforts in advancing the industry."

The Global Freight Summit promises to be a dynamic event, bringing together the best minds in the industry to explore solutions and foster collaboration on a global scale.

For more information visit: https://theintechgroup.com/