ESS Global Migration Services opens office in Dubai

This reflects Sobha Realty’s unwavering commitment to its corporate social responsibility (CSR), which focuses on fostering an inclusive, prosperous, and harmonious society
With a promise to provide relevant information followed by genuine services for visas and immigration, ESS Global, a household name in India has now opened an office in Business Bay. The office will cater to the needs of the people living in UAE pertaining to work visas, student visas and permanent residency in UK, Canada, Australia and various European countries.
In contrast to other existing companies in the immigration and visa processing sector that require substantial upfront payments, ESS Global has introduced a ground-breaking 'payment after visa' approach. This initiative positions ESS Global as a pioneer in reshaping trends within the immigration industry.
Gurinder Bhatti, managing director at ESS Global, emphasised, "This initiative has proven to be a game-changer in the immigration industry, putting an end to fraudulent practices by companies and agents exploiting applicants. The 'payment after visa' policy ensures transparency and fairness, setting a new standard in the field."
He also stated that a large number of people had become victims of the false promises of the companies and agents in immigration business. There were hundreds of queries from students, professionals and entrepreneurs in the UAE for study, work visas and for permanent residency.
Recognising the current demand and the growing interest among individuals aspiring to explore work and settlement prospects in Western Countries, ESS Global has inaugurated a new office in Dubai.
A dedicated team of young and experienced professionals from India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and the Philippines, now based in Dubai, is providing precise guidance to applicants. This assistance not only ensures accuracy but also enables individuals to save valuable time and resources in their pursuit of international opportunities.
— Shagun Sharma is a business journalist.
