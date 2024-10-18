ESC showcases India’s deep tech capabilities at GITEX Global 2024

While addressing a global gathering of ICT business interests at the inauguration of the Indian pavilion at the Gitex Global 2024, Veer Sagar, chairman, Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC), said that showcasing India’s deep tech capabilities would be the focus at this year’s participation.

Explaining the rationale for showcasing deep tech at the Gitex 2024, the ESC chairman said such technologies have the potential to address complex societal challenges, such as healthcare, climate change, genomics, blockchain, and cybersecurity, which are central to the present-day development process.

Over 100 Indian ICT companies are displaying their products and solutions at the GITEX in 12 pavilions under the banner of ESC, which is the apex organisation of the Indian ICT exporters. The high-tech products on display include solutions and devices relating to artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, mobility, sustainable technologies, fintech, banking solutions, etc.

Importantly, the ESC’ India pavilion was inaugurated by Sunjay Sudhir, ambassador of India to the UAE, and addressed by Satish Kumar Sivan, consul general of India in Dubai. Dwelling on the depth of the Indian tech landscape, Sagar said currently, India has over 3,600 deep tech startups, with over 480 being established in 2023 itself. In 2024 also, Deep Tech start-ups are springing up.

“ESC envisages abundant opportunity for close tie-ups on a bilateral and multilateral basis for promoting the Indian deep sector for developing complex solutions in multiple sectors like education, healthcare, climate change, and importantly promoting digitisation in the MSME sector," adds Sagar. Kamal Vachani, regional director of ESC-Dubai, spoke about India’s remarkable rise in the global tech arena, and the possible contours of collaboration between India and the UAE in deep tech areas. “Our participation at Gitex is not alone in showcasing our cutting edge products and solutions, but to demonstrate the gradual process of India assuming technology leadership,” he said, adding that India is no longer a technology follower alone but a leader as well in certain segments of the ICT sector, because of its unprecedented focus on innovation and R&D. The Middle East region, Vachani said, is one of India’s important markets for Indian ICT products and IT solutions. “There are untapped bilateral potentials for entering into business tie-ups in sectors including telecommunications, digitising segments like utilities, tourism, financial services, and real estate, which are mutually beneficial. He also called upon investors, particularly venture capitalists to invest in the Deep Tech areas in India, where the returns can be considerable. Importantly, In 2018, India and the UAE signed an MoU to establish a bilateral AI bridge to create US$20 billion in economic benefits over the next decade. The MoU focuses on open bilateral engagement through a Joint Working Group comprising both countries. It aims to foster an innovation ecosystem by involving governments, startups, academia, and industry associations while promoting further investment in AI.

Also, the two nations will collaborate to advance energy storage technologies, Smart Grid deployment, renewable energy, healthcare, green hydrogen, space, and energy efficiency R&D, where there is a significant interplay of technology.