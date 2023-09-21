Eros joins myAlfred: Tech savings skyrocket

From L to R: Grishma Apte, general manager, myAlfred LLC; Mahesh Balani, chief operating officer, InsuranceMarket.ae and Rajat Asthana, chief operating officer, Eros Group.

Published: Thu 21 Sep 2023, 9:00 AM Last updated: Tue 26 Sep 2023, 11:34 AM

The modern shopper is always on the lookout for the next big deal. Enter the groundbreaking partnership between myAlfred, the UAE's leading rewards platform, and Eros Group, the electronics giant that has been a mainstay in UAE homes since 1967.

Why is this partnership so special? Imagine finding a fantastic discount on the latest smart TV at Eros and then getting an additional discount just by using the myAlfred app. Yes, you read that right. All those unbeatable Eros deals now come with an extra sprinkle of savings, thanks to myAlfred.

Rajat Asthana, COO of Eros Group, commented on the collaboration, "We’ve always strived to bring the best to our customers. Partnering with myAlfred is our way of saying 'Thank You' to the UAE. Now, every dirham spent brings even more joy."

For those new to the world of myAlfred, prepare to be amazed. Open to everyone globally, myAlfred is a thriving hub for exclusive offers from over 100 esteemed brands in the UAE. From fashion and beauty to automotive and healthcare, myAlfred covers everything. Its user-friendly platform ensures that everyone finds a deal that resonates with their preference. And with two tiers of membership, the savings only multiply! Achieve the premium level either by purchasing an insurance policy from InsuranceMarket.ae or by redeeming with direct partner offers.

Grishma Apte, general manager of myAlfred, shares, “This partnership symbolises more than just a business alliance. It’s a testament to our shared vision of delivering unmatched value. With Eros Group by our side, we’re poised to redefine rewards shopping for our communities."

For the UAE's diverse population, this partnership means one thing: unmatched savings when you're shopping for electronics.

Ready to dive into a sea of savings? The myAlfred app awaits, available on Apple, Android, and Huawei. Don't miss out; your next big deal is just a click away