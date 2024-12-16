Empower Group unveils Golden Visa Elite Club to elevate experiences for UAE Golden Visa holders

In a groundbreaking move to elevate the benefits and privileges offered to UAE Golden Visa holders, Empower Group has officially launched the Golden Visa Elite Club. The grand unveiling took place at the prestigious Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate Hotel in Dubai, bringing together esteemed Golden Visa holders, prominent business leaders, and top-tier entrepreneurs. The event marked a significant milestone in fostering a forward-thinking, inclusive community in the UAE.

Spearheaded by Dr Jamal M Sultan, managing director of Empower Group, the Golden Visa Elite Club is designed to provide members with a suite of exclusive, high-value benefits to enhance both personal and professional aspirations. The initiative, launched under MyServices—a subsidiary of Empower Group—aligns with the UAE’s vision to position itself as a global hub for talent, investment, and innovation.

The launch event served as a platform to highlight the diverse opportunities the Golden Visa Elite Club provides, including access to comprehensive business consultancy, seamless government service assistance, tailored networking opportunities, exclusive real estate guidance, and discounted travel packages. The initiative is designed to create a collaborative ecosystem where Golden Visa holders can connect, grow, and thrive while contributing to the UAE’s dynamic landscape.

Dr Sultan, a visionary leader at the forefront of Empower Group, expressed his excitement at the launch: "The Golden Visa Elite Club is more than just benefits—it is a robust ecosystem designed to foster collaboration, innovation, and exponential growth. This initiative reflects the UAE’s commitment to attracting and empowering global talent and investors. At Empower Group, we take pride in contributing to this transformative vision and providing our members with a platform to excel."

Empower Group, under Dr Sultan’s leadership, has established itself as an ISO 9001-certified provider of engineering solutions, with expertise spanning oil and gas, automotive, steel, and advanced AI-driven digital signage. This new initiative further reinforces the company’s reputation as a dynamic enabler of growth and excellence. Adding a unique twist to membership, the Golden Visa Elite Club introduces an innovative incentive programme where members can earn 'Golden Coins' through referrals, encouraging active participation and engagement. The event drew high-profile attendees from diverse industries, underscoring the initiative’s role in shaping the UAE’s future. MyServices also showcased its diverse suite of offerings, including Golden Visa facilitation, business setup solutions, ICV and ISO certification support, and higher education opportunities, reflecting its dedication to addressing professional and academic needs. The Golden Visa Elite Club is set to play a transformative role in building a collaborative and thriving environment for Golden Visa holders, ultimately contributing to the UAE’s dynamic landscape of innovation, investment, and growth.

For more information about the Golden Visa Elite Club, click here.