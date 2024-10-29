Emergency Medicine and Trauma Conference concludes in Dubai

Dubai recently witnessed the conclusion of the third international conference on “Advances in Emergency Medicine and Trauma,” organised in collaboration between the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and the Emirates Society of Emergency Medicine. Hosted by Fakeeh University Hospital, bringing together a large gathering of scientists, doctors, and emergency medicine specialists from both within the UAE and abroad.

The conference commenced with a speech by Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, director general of the Dubai Health Authority, in which he highlighted the paramount importance of emergency medicine, its foundational role in the healthcare system, and the pressing need for its continuous development, particularly in light of the rapid changes shaping the global healthcare landscape in this field.

He emphasised that emergency and trauma medicine holds a distinct position within healthcare institutions, representing a top priority in the DHA’s strategy. He stated that DHA consistently aims to elevate the quality of emergency systems and protocols in medical facilities, supports hospitals and specialist centres, and encourages them to modernise their facilities, equipment, and technology. DHA also fosters the utilisation of the vast expertise and medical talent present in the healthcare sector, particularly in this specialised field.

The two-day international conference on “Advances in Emergency Medicine and Trauma” brought together healthcare professionals and researchers from around the world to explore the latest developments in emergency medicine and trauma care. The event aimed to bring about a qualitative shift in the methodologies and frameworks of emergency medicine, aligning with Dubai’s status as a leading healthcare destination and a distinguished model of readiness and responsiveness to medical emergencies.

The conference provided attendees with the opportunity to participate in panel discussions and workshops led by experts and specialists, all aimed at enhancing knowledge and skills in managing critical healthcare cases. The conference featured a range of discussions, covering topics such as cardiac emergencies, trauma triage, paediatric critical care, stroke management, and multidisciplinary approaches to trauma care. Dr Mazen Fakeeh, president and chairman of the Board of Fakeeh HealthCare Group stated: “Patient care and delivering the highest quality healthcare services to our patients are our top priorities. At Fakeeh Healthcare, we focus on leading innovation and continuously researching the latest advancements in healthcare, not only within our hospitals but across the entire region. By bringing together experts and thought leaders, we foster an environment where cutting-edge medical practices can flourish, and healthcare specialists can exchange knowledge that directly impacts patient outcomes. Our role extends beyond healthcare delivery – it is about building a legacy of excellence, collaboration, and continuous improvement in healthcare for the future.” Dr Mohaymen Abdelghany, vice president of Fakeeh Healthcare UAE and CEO of Fakeeh University Hospital Dubai said: “At Fakeeh University Hospital, we understand the critical importance of every second in the lives of patients, especially in emergency situations. We bring together the brightest minds to ensure we are prepared for all scenarios, and capable of delivering the highest standard of care when our patients need it most. Through fostering innovation and collaboration, we are reshaping the future of emergency medicine to ensure better lives.”

Dr Rasha Buhumaid, president of the Emirates Society of Emergency Medicine, emphasised the importance of this event for collaboration in healthcare, stating: “This conference provides an excellent opportunity for multidisciplinary collaboration, offering critical insights and updates that will advance emergency healthcare practices not only in the UAE but globally as well.