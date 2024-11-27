Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi hosts spectacular cultural showcase 'Celebrations Beyond Boundaries'

The Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi was transformed into a vibrant hub of cultural expression on November 23 and 24 as it hosted the third edition of 'Celebrations Beyond Boundaries', an annual extravaganza organised by ArtsCrafts. This two-day event brought together an array of art forms, blending tradition with innovation, to celebrate the cultural richness of India while fostering harmony among diverse communities.

The event commenced with a spectacular inaugural ceremony attended by esteemed dignitaries, including Arpit Jain, first secretary (head of Chancery & Press, Information & Culture); Shahul Ameed, founder and managing director of AJ Steel; and distinguished business leaders such as Ali Shuja, Jitendra Vaidya, and Balbir Singh Randhawa.

Addressing the audience, Anil Kejriwal, founder and director of ArtsCrafts, expressed his pride in the event’s continued success. “It is immensely gratifying to see artists, dancers, and rangoli designers join hands with an enthusiastic audience to celebrate art in all its forms. This marks our third consecutive year hosting this cultural fest at the Indian Embassy, and it wouldn’t have been possible without the passionate participation of the creative community," he said.

The festivities began with a mesmerising Bharatanatyam performance by acclaimed dancer and founder of Kala Sammridhi Centre for Dance, Rashika Ojha. Over the course of two days, attendees were treated to an engaging line-up of activities, including an art exhibition, live painting on a 10-meter canvas, dance and rangoli competitions, and a children’s art contest.

Sponsored by AJ Steel, Jindal Saw, NAM Real Estate, Bank of Baroda, and Cubana Travels, the event attracted over 700 attendees, further solidifying its reputation as a significant cultural gathering in the UAE. The closing ceremony was attended by Deputy Chief of Mission, A Amarnath, alongside prominent figures like Padmanabha Acharya, president of IBPG; Mohammed Al Hosani, head of Domestic Direct Investment at ADIO; and Krishnan, ICAI Chapter chairman, Abu Dhabi. Since its inception in 2021, ArtsCrafts has championed the cause of cultural and artistic collaboration. Its achievements, including a Guinness World Record in 2022 for hosting the highest number of nationalities in a single art lesson, highlight its commitment to fostering creativity and unity. As jury member Saloni Saraogi aptly put it, "This unique event transcends boundaries, leaving a lasting impression on everyone involved."

The 2024 edition of Celebrations Beyond Boundaries has set a new benchmark for cultural events, leaving attendees eagerly anticipating future editions. Through its vibrant blend of art, dance, and music, the event stands as a testament to the enduring power of creativity and collaboration.