Ellington Properties awards $600 million contract to Aroma International for The Sanctuary in MBR City

Ellington Properties, Dubai’s leading design-driven boutique developer, has appointed Aroma International Building Contracting as the main contractor for The Sanctuary, its first villa community in the heart of Mohammed Bin Rashid City (MBR City). Scheduled for completion in Q2 2026, The Sanctuary is a masterfully designed gated community that blends serene surroundings with innovative living spaces and exceptional amenities.

The Sanctuary offers residents an immersive connection to nature, with uninterrupted views of a crystal lagoon, lush parklands, and Dubai’s iconic skyline. Each villa has been thoughtfully designed to provide a seamless blend of form and function, featuring spacious layouts, abundant natural light, and carefully crafted details that elevate everyday living.

Joseph Thomas, co-founder of Ellington Properties, commented: "Partnering with Aroma International Building Contracting marks a significant milestone in bringing The Sanctuary to life. Aroma has been a trusted partner of Ellington Properties for over seven years, making this collaboration a natural choice. Their expertise aligns perfectly with our vision to create spaces that blend thoughtful design, natural beauty, and exceptional functionality. With The Sanctuary, we are introducing a new standard for villa living, offering residents an inspiring and purposeful lifestyle."

Sajeev P K, managing director of Aroma International Building Contracting, added: "We are thrilled to collaborate with Ellington Properties on The Sanctuary, a project that exemplifies innovation and excellence in villa living. Together, we are creating a community where every detail reflects a shared vision of quality, design, and harmonious living. This project will truly stand as a benchmark in Dubai’s real estate landscape." Designed to inspire, The Sanctuary is enriched with exceptional features and amenities, including direct access to a crystal lagoon, zen gardens, private pools with sunken seating, and expansive rooftop terraces. Every villa is equipped with a private lift, smart home automation, and layouts that embrace natural light and flow. Residents can also enjoy recreational areas such as a nature playground, water activity zone, and wellness facilities, catering to all ages and lifestyles. The Sanctuary represents Ellington Properties’ ongoing commitment to redefining living spaces. By prioritising design excellence, attention to detail, and long-term value, Ellington continues to create communities that offer more than just homes—they offer an inspired way of living.

For more information on The Sanctuary and Ellington Properties, visit: www.ellingtonproperties.ae