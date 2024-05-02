EFS Facilities Services Group launches EFS Shifa

The platform extended a caring hand to those in need through a partnership with the charity organisation Muslim Charity
EFS Facilities Services Group proudly announces the launch of EFS Shifa, a groundbreaking healthcare programme designed exclusively for its employees.
Driven by the company's unwavering commitment to the EFS people-first philosophy, EFS Shifa is poised to redefine employee wellness. This innovative program provides seamless access to proactive healthcare, offering health risk assessments, check-ups, on-call doctors, a dedicated helpline, and educational support programmes. These initiatives are crafted to empower employees, nurturing holistic health, and fostering personal growth.
As part of the plan, EFS Shifa will introduce comprehensive chronic illness coverage and extend these benefits to family members of employees, aligning perfectly with the company's long-term vision for holistic well-being.
The launch event, held at the EFS head office in Dubai, was graced by esteemed dignitaries including Consul General of India to Dubai Satish Kumar Sivan, Dherar Humaid Abdulla Belhoul Alfalasi, executive director, Watani Al Emarat Foundation, Colonel Khaled Ismail, secretary general, Taqdeer Awards, Sanjeev Dutta, CEO, UAE India Business Council UAE Chapter, and professor Adrian Kennedy, director, Arabian Wellness & Lifestyle Management. Their inspirational speeches highlighted the pivotal role of personal well-being and the transformative impact of EFS Shifa on the lives of frontline employees.
Tariq Chauhan, group CEO of EFS Facilities Services Group, emphasised, "As frontline workers, your well-being and happiness are my foremost priorities. We conceived EFS Shifa to move away from tokenism and create something fundamental and impactful.”
For more information, please visit the EFS Facilities Services Group website www.efsme.com/.
