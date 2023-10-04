Ecodrisil to showcase world’s first AI-powered ESG solution at two major sustainability events in Dubai

Sankar Krishnan, CEO, Ecodrisil

Published: Wed 4 Oct 2023, 2:51 PM Last updated: Wed 11 Oct 2023, 1:30 PM

Ecodrisil, a technology pioneer offering intelligent sustainability enablement solutions, is showcasing its AI-powered ESG Xpress Solution at the Future Sustainability Forum (October 4-5) and the GITEX Impact Event (October 16-20) in Dubai. The solution comes with a first of its kind ‘ESG AI Co-pilot’ designed to help UAE businesses’ transition from start-up to scale-up mode, achieving greater efficiency and speed in their pursuit of ESG excellence.

Apart from the path breaking ESG AI, the Ecodrisil ESG Xpress Solution offers a range of key automation features that meet the demands of today's sustainability professionals - templatised assessments, 360° data aggregation, multi-standard reporting, and performance assurance. These features will enable enterprises across industries like real estate and construction, manufacturing, energy, agriculture, food processing, oil and gas and banking to perform easier, error-free materiality assessment and publish ESG report in weeks rather than months, saving time and manual effort.

Commenting on the initiative, Sankar Krishnan, CEO of Ecodrisil, said: "We are excited to introduce the Ecodrisil ESG Xpress Solution to the market, marking a significant milestone in our commitment to enable businesses achieve their sustainability goals faster. Many enterprises go slow thinking ESG risk assessment and reporting is resource-intensive and costly. However, they run the risk of losing the growth opportunities as investment decisions and regulatory policies are getting ESG-centric. Hence, we developed this fully packaged solution with a vision to multiply the speed and scale of ESG reporting. And we are happy to launch first of its kind Generative AI based Co-pilot that can interact with users in natural language and guide their whole ESG journey seamlessly".

The Ecodrisil ESG Xpress solution gives flexibility for enterprises to follow standards like the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) as well as custom frameworks for reporting. Businesses can easily align their ESG disclosures with international guidelines for transparency. It helps in securing investments, gaining competitive advantage, ensuring regulatory compliance and achieving market reputation. The users will get access to built-in assessment templates, data aggregation logic, KPIs computation methodologies, analytics dashboards and reporting formats specific for any chosen framework. The solution also provides users with a comprehensive Reporting Studio to generate, edit, publish and export reports to different stakeholders with ease.

The experienced sustainability advisory team and assurance services help organisations to jumpstart their ESG journeys. They help them establish Performance KPIs aligned to their business strategy, create programmes and monitor the progress towards achieving specific performance goals.