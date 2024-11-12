Eco Walk 2024 at Expo City Dubai – A momentous step towards a greener UAE

Expo City Dubai provided a vibrant backdrop for Eco Walk 2024, uniting hundreds of attendees from across the UAE in a powerful demonstration of environmental commitment and community solidarity.

Eco Walk 2024 unfolded as an inspiring and impactful event, bringing together leaders, community members, and environmental advocates. It was a day marked by significant conversations, powerful messages, and a shared commitment to a sustainable future. Held at Al Forsan Park, the event celebrated the UAE's green vision, supported by the nation’s new “Plant the Emirates” initiative.

A shared vision of sustainability

Eco Walk 2024 was marked by the distribution of 1,000 plants and the vision of planting 2,000 Ghaf trees, symbols of resilience and environmental dedication. With 5,000 Ghaf seeds distributed, attendees were empowered to extend this movement into their own communities. Eco Walk stands as a celebration of environmental consciousness, promoting the UAE's sustainability aspirations launched last year at COP28 and aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly focusing on responsible consumption, climate action, and partnerships for the goals.

Juhi Yasmeen Khan, founder of Eco Walk, expressed her gratitude: “Eco Walk 2024 is not just an event; it’s a call to every individual, organization, and community in the UAE to join hands for a sustainable future. Each tree we plant, and each step we take, brings us closer to realising the UAE’s green vision, inspiring future generations to hold environmental responsibility close to their hearts. I am deeply moved by the outpouring of support and look forward to Eco Walk’s lasting impact.”

A distinguished presence

Dr Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, former minister of Climate Change and Environment and current chairman of the Sharjah Consultative Council, graced the event as an esteemed chief guest. In a series of personal interactions, Dr Al Nuaimi met with a diverse group of attendees, captivating all with his humility and down-to-earth demeanor. His engagement resonated deeply, earning him admiration and respect from everyone present.

His powerful keynote address left the audience spellbound. With his words, he ignited a renewed passion for environmental and climate action, reminding everyone of the urgency of our shared mission. Dr Al Nuaimi shared his optimism for the future, stating:

“Eco Walk reflects the heart of our national commitment to a sustainable future. It is inspiring to see people from all walks of life join hands, making climate action a shared responsibility. Together, we are not just planting trees, but sowing the seeds for a brighter, greener UAE.”

A hands-on commitment to the cause

In a symbolic act underscoring his dedication to sustainability, Dr Al Nuaimi participated in the plantation ceremony by planting a UAE National Ghaf tree — a symbol of resilience and environmental stewardship — alongside government officials, including Ms Fatima Alawi, head of the Project Management Office at Expo City Dubai; Yousif Mohamed Waheeb, head of Services Unit & Student Affairs from Dubai Police; officials from Dubai Ambulance, and other government departments. He also took part in signing the pledge wall, leaving a personal message that reinforces his legacy in environmental advocacy. His meaningful actions and time spent with attendees left a lasting impact, inspiring all through his leadership and kind gestures.

Reflecting on the event’s success, Mohammad Mustafa, youth ambassador and co-founder of Eco Walk, shared: “As young leaders, we have the power and responsibility to shape a sustainable tomorrow. Eco Walk 2024 provides a platform for us to take tangible steps toward a greener future and to inspire others to do the same. Today’s turnout and the enthusiasm shown by each participant reflect our collective desire to make a lasting, positive impact on the planet. It is truly uplifting to see this commitment come to life.”

Highlights of the Eco Walk 2024 experience

Eco Walk 2024 was filled with impactful and engaging activities designed to educate and inspire attendees:

Dubai Police School Parade: In a dazzling display of unity and enthusiasm, fifty students from Dubai Police Himaya girls and boys schools, dressed in ceremonial band uniforms, led the march with a drum roll and music. They completed a 1.5-kilometre walk starting at Al Forsan Park, passing through the Sustainability Pavilion, Terra Pavilion, and Women’s Pavilion before returning to Al Forsan. Their performance embodied the UAE's commitment to sustainability, creating an atmosphere of pride and national unity.

Community and Government Unite for a Greener Tomorrow: Eco Walk brought together a diverse assembly, from government officials and corporate leaders to sustainability advocates, labourers, people of determination, and students. Each attendee represented a unique commitment to sustainability, unified by the shared vision of a greener, healthier UAE. Among the prominent participants were representatives from Expo City Dubai, Dubai Police, Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Ambulance, the Permanent Committee of Labour Affairs in Dubai, Unilever, The Creative Labs, the Bupa Foundation, Wadi Dafta Plantation, MA HAWA, and The Green Revolution. Attendees from The Ambassador School, The Little Flower English School, the University of Wollongong, Manipal University, and Amity University added energy and diversity to the event. Blue-collar workers from Berkley, from gardeners to security personnel, walked with pride, exemplifying how every segment of society has a role in the climate mission. Their support and engagement emphasized the spirit of inclusivity, environmental responsibility, and community solidarity that Eco Walk represents. Historic Ghaf Plantation: Eco Walk achieved a historic milestone with the ceremonial planting of the UAE national tree, the Ghaf, by Dr Al Nuaimi. This Ghaf tree, permanently planted at Al Forsan Park, symbolises Eco Walk's dedication to sustainability and the UAE's commitment to environmental stewardship and climate resilience. Dubai Ambulance First Aid Workshops & Interactive Learning: Dubai Ambulance offered life-saving demonstrations on CPR, heat safety, and emergency response techniques, equipping attendees with essential skills and raising awareness on climate resilience. Volunteers & Marshals: Numerous dedicated individuals from diverse backgrounds joined ECO Walk, supporting a sustainable future and contributing to a unified vision for a greener UAE. Waste Management: ECO WALK incorporated sustainable waste practices, ensuring that every detail of the event reflected its green theme & waste was recycled & reused. Eco-Friendly Features: Attendees enjoyed refreshments like fresh fruit and vegetarian meals, served in alignment with sustainable practices. Water made from air, is distributed in glass bottles to reduce plastic use. The welcome gate was a sustainable creation designed with materials that minimize carbon footprint. Free Medical Check-up: There was a free medical check-up by Aster Volunteers. Gifts: Attendees received goody bags including personal care items, toys, and waste management supplies, fostering an awareness of sustainable practices that extended beyond the event.

Awards and Recognition: Special wooden trophies were created and certificates printed on recycled paper celebrated the participants and organizations that contributed to the UAE’s green vision.