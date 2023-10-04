Ebarza launches Wabi Sabi collection with discounts up to 75 per cent for Dubai Home Festival

Published: Wed 4 Oct 2023, 2:57 PM Last updated: Wed 4 Oct 2023, 2:59 PM

Dubai Home Festival is back for its fifth edition, as the largest specialised celebration of furniture, tools, home essentials, and furnishings in the region. As the exciting event approaches, design and furniture companies in the UAE and beyond, are gearing up to unveil numerous new and exclusive promotions for home décor and furniture enthusiasts, as well as those looking to refresh their existing spaces or move into new ones. To mark the festival, Ebarza, a beloved brand in the realm of home décor and furniture, has unveiled its latest and exclusive collection. This collection distinguishes itself with innovative concepts that make it easier than ever to strike the perfect balance between elegance and modernity, embracing the philosophy of Wabi Sabi.

Ebarza has also announced discounts of up to 75 per cent on various furnishings and decor items during this period, allowing customers to make the most of this exceptional event and experiment with innovative ideas in their homes and offices. The collections included in the promotion include unique and innovative wall coverings using eco-friendly and flexible stone panels, and a range of exquisite furniture pieces with stylish leather touches, manufactured using the same techniques employed in crafting luxury leather bags. These pieces are sure to add a sense of understated luxury to any home.

Maana Abu Daqqa, CEO and founder of Ebarza, expressed his excitement about the launch of the Dubai Furniture Festival, saying: "The Dubai Furniture Festival serves as a unique platform for showcasing new ideas in the world of decor. Since the beginning of this year, we have embraced a set of ideas that promote a return to nature and simplicity, with the most prominent being the Japanese philosophy known as Wabi Sabi."

The philosophy revolves around simplicity of composition, not seeking to fix flaws, and the ability to understand raw beauty as nature. The brand believes the new collection presents a matured outlook, and is ready to contribute to a ground-breaking shift in the world of design, elevating prevailing concepts and making them more appreciative of simplicity than ever before.

Speaking about the high-end materials used in the collections, Abu Daqqa said: "The use of natural materials is one of the cornerstones of this innovative style, and finding beauty in natural imperfections is one of the goals of the Wabi Sabi philosophy. For example, we previously relied on polishing marble to make it shine like a mirror; however, now we are moving towards using unpolished marble with its natural texture. Through adopting this philosophy, we aim to encourage the use of earthy and organic colours that transform spaces into tranquil and harmonious environments inspired by nature."

The Dubai Home Festival runs from October 13-29 across the city. Ebarza’s Wabi Sabi inspired collections, and amazing discounts, can be availed at the Ebarza stores at Nakheel Mall, Dubai or Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi.

Customers can also visit www.ebarza.com to find out more.