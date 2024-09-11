Dynamic Investments to create off-shore investment vehicle
The strategic move underscores Dynamic Investments' commitment to its growth expansion strategy
Athan Attia, CEO and Founder of Dynamic Investments, a global fintech investment firm, announced the creation of a new off-shore vehicle aimed at delivering long-term appreciation of capital and fostering growth for economies worldwide. This strategic move underscores Dynamic Investments' commitment to its growth expansion strategy.
The newly established off-shore vehicle is designed to cater to the evolving needs of Dynamic Investments' diverse client base, offering them access to global markets and opportunities for significant capital growth. By leveraging its international reach, Dynamic Investments aims to enhance its clients' investment portfolios, ensuring robust returns and sustainable growth. "We are excited to introduce this off-shore investment vehicle as part of our expansion vision. Foreign investors play a vital role in our growth. We look to provide our clients with the best possible investment opportunities," Attia said. "This initiative aligns with our investors' requirements and provides them with certain safe havens and shelters."
Attia has consistently demonstrated his ability to forge relationships globally and navigate complex markets. The creation of this off-shore vehicle is a testament to the firm's strategic foresight and commitment to innovation. The fintech investment firm business model is to serve as a marketplace for financial products which it leverages its investment vehicles to disburse capital according to the opportunity. "The long-term development of this platform is to be a BaaS (Banking as a Service), however we are taking it a step at a time", Attia said.
The off-shore vehicle will continue the firm's focus on real estate, energy, technology and logistical sectors that have been identified as key drivers of future economic growth. These sectors not only promise significant returns, but also align with global trends toward sustainability and technological innovation, which are increasingly important to investors seeking long-term value.
The launch of this off-shore vehicle reflects Dynamic Investments' strategic vision to blend global reach with local impact. The firm's network of international partners and its positioning in regional markets enable it to offer investment solutions that are both globally informed and locally relevant. "Last year we completed 19 transactions at $4.2 million in divestments of assets to investors that we acquired at $3.6 million, however, the value of those assets was over $6.00 million," Attia said. "I am not interested in making short-term fees when the value is keeping those assets long-term."
Alternative assets can be defined in seven verticals; private equity, private debt, hedge funds, real estate, commodities collectibles and structured products according to a Harvard Business School Business Insights posting. Alternative assets are considered to offer more portfolio diversification with higher returns and lower risks. Alternative asset investments reached a staggering $22 trillion in assets under management (AUM), representing 15 per cent of global AUM from research done by Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst in 2023.
The new off-shore vehicle will be available to Dynamic Investments' eligible clients with further details on investment strategies and opportunities to be released upon request.
For more information, please visit dynamicinvestmentslp.com or contact them via email at info@dynamicinvestmentslp.com.