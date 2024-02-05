Dutco and Ellington Properties unveil Art Bay, an upscale residential development in Al Jaddaf
The second waterfront residential development marks a new milestone for the Dutco Ellington brand, following the launch of One River Point in Business Bay in November last year
Dutco and Ellington Properties today announced the launch of Art Bay, an upscale residential development in Dubai's vibrant cultural district of Al Jaddaf. This marks the second launch under the Dutco Ellington brand, hot on the heels of the stunning One River Point development in Business Bay. The unveiling of Art Bay reinforces their joint commitment to bring beautifully crafted developments and high-quality curated lifestyles to more communities in Dubai.
Located in the heart of Al Jaddaf, Art Bay is Dutco Ellington's first project in the community, combining art, architecture, and an idyllic waterfront setting. Offering unrivaled and panoramic views of the shimmering Dubai Creek, the architectural masterpiece provides 266 exceptionally designed studios and lavish one, two, and three-bedroom apartments along with retail space on the waterfront promenade.
Art Bay provides a sophisticated living experience with world-class amenities, including a yoga studio, a fully equipped fitness studio, and a unique theatre-inspired clubhouse for entertainment and relaxation. The Youth Hub caters to children, while the Rooftop Arts Club offers an immersive cultural environment with performances and workshops, complemented by breathtaking views. Residents also have access to lush green spaces and a vibrant promenade featuring casual and fine-dining restaurants and chic cafes.
Nelson Gibb, group CEO at Dutco, said: "We are proud to have the opportunity to deliver a second premium waterfront development in a world-class destination under the Dutco Ellington brand. Art Bay at Al Jaddaf elevates the design-led philosophy of Ellington Properties with our wealth of experience, expertise, and commitment to quality and on-time delivery as we unite once again to enrich Dubai's real estate landscape with high-quality offerings. We are confident that our joint efforts will contribute to the continued transformation of a dynamic community in the heart of Dubai’s exclusive arts and cultural district."
Joseph Thomas, co-founder of Ellington Properties, said: "The unveiling of Art Bay in Al Jaddaf, shortly after the launch of One River Point in Business Bay, signifies the shared vision of Ellington Properties and Dutco to combine our respective strengths to deliver a one-of-a-kind living experience to a discerning clientele in unique neighborhoods in Dubai. Located in one of Dubai's most desirable addresses, the best-in-class landmark development will maximize value for the growing community of homeowners and investors keen on making the Emirate their home while its beautifully designed spaces and premium amenities to relax and unwind will offer the ultimate convenience for Art Bay’s future residents."
Dutco, established in 1947, is a leading Dubai headquartered conglomerate with operations in real estate, construction, luxury hospitality, trading, and energy. Dutco has been involved in many iconic projects including Dubai Mall, Museum of the Future and Dubai International Airport.
Ellington Properties is Dubai's leading and award-winning design-led boutique developer. Ellington Properties has a diverse portfolio of award-winning projects, including Ellington Beach House and Ocean House in Palm Jumeirah, The Quayside, Crestmark and One River Point in Business Bay, DT1 in Downtown Dubai, Ellington House in Dubai Hills Estate, Belgravia, Belgravia II, Belgravia Square, Belgravia Heights I, Eaton Place, Somerset Mews and Harrington House in Jumeirah Village Circle, Wilton Terraces and Wilton Park Residences in Mohammed Bin Rashid City, Upper House in Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Porto Playa in Hayat Island as well as Mina Al Arab and Ellington Views in Al Hamra, Ras Al Khaimah.
For more information, visit www.ellingtonproperties.ae