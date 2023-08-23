Dutchavelli brings British drill music from London to Dubai

Published: Wed 23 Aug 2023, 10:51 PM Last updated: Thu 24 Aug 2023, 11:44 AM

Renowned artist Dutchavelli is all set to captivate the city of Dubai with an electrifying live performance that promises an unforgettable night of music, prizes, and entertainment. Accompanied by DJ Ray, DJ Ramesses, and MC Money Plus, this collaboration will have you immersed in the most dynamic sounds of Hip Hop and R&B. Presented by Kalamazoo Entertainment, this concert is set for August 26 at 3BK, Armani Hotel Dubai and is anticipated to draw music enthusiasts from all over the region.

Dutchavelli, a name synonymous with raw talent and musical genius, has been making waves in the music industry with his unique blend of rap and street-style sound known as British Drill music. He has solidified his position as a musical icon with singles such as 'I Dunno', 'Only If You Knew,' and 'All Dem Talk'.

In addition to an epic performance, Kalamazoo Entertainment will host an unprecedented luxury prize giveaway for the ladies. All ladies attending will have the chance to win free designer apparels such as a Chanel purse, Cartier jewellery, and Christian Louboutin shoes. This is an opportunity of a lifetime. You don’t want to miss it!

Event Details:

Date: August 26

Time: 10 pm – 3 am

Venue: 3BK, Burj Khalifa - Level 3, Armani Hotel Dubai - Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd

Dress Code: Upscale nightlife attire

For more information and ticket inquiries, please visit kzooent.com or contact Kalamazoo Entertainment at +971585069989.

The first gift of Christian Louboutin shoes will be given away at 11:00 pm.

Stay connected and receive event updates by following us @kzooent on Instagram.

—Rachna Agarwal is a PR manager at edsfze.com.