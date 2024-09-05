Ducab Metals Business doubles production to meet global demand

Published: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 4:08 PM

Ducab Metals Business (DMB), a subsidiary of Ducab Group, announced today the doubling of its annual production capacity for aluminium from 55,000tpa to 110,000tpa and increased its bare copper product capacity in response to surging global demand for these UAE-manufactured products. This expansion strengthens DMB’s position in the international metals market and advances the UAE's Operation 300bn industrial strategy, promoting economic diversification and solidifying the country’s leadership in high-quality, innovative industrial manufacturing.

The announcement was made at the 'Ducab Metals Business Expansion Forum: Advancing Capacity, Driving Innovation,' held in partnership with Middle East Economic Digest (MEED). The event gathered leading figures from industry, government, and academia to discuss the future of the UAE’s industrial sector and the critical steps needed to achieve the ambitious goals of Operation 300bn. The forum also highlighted DMB’s latest advancements in innovation and sustainability, including its pioneering work in developing green aluminium.

Key attendees included Ducab Group CEO Mohammed Almutawa, DMB CEO Mohamed Al Ahmedi, and representatives from the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi - KEZAD Group, and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office. Mohammad Almutawa, CEO of Ducab Group, said: "At Ducab, we are committed to boosting our industrial and production capacities through strategic, forward-looking investments that are perfectly aligned with Operation 300bn. This expansion enhances our ability to meet international demand, elevates the 'Made in the Emirates' brand, and boosts our global competitiveness, all while supporting sustainable business growth and strengthening industrial resilience. These efforts further establish the UAE as a leading hub for future industries and attract greater global investments." Mohamed Al Ahmedi, CEO of DMB, said: "Doubling our aluminium production and expanding our copper capabilities reflects our dedication to strengthening the UAE's industrial sector. This move secures our leadership in metal manufacturing, drives innovation, and reinforces our status as a major global producer. By adopting advanced, sustainable technologies and pioneering new industrial solutions, we continue to lead in industrial and technological advancement."

This recent enlargement of DMB's facilities at KEZAD Group, which increased the total space by 51,015 sq m, along with the strategic acquisition of GIC Magnet—a leading global supplier of paper-insulated aluminum strips—underscores DMB’s role as a key manufacturing hub. This development enables DMB to better serve industries such as healthcare, automotive, and packaging, thereby broadening its product range and expanding its global footprint.