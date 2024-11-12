Dubai's premier cake studio, Cake Away, expands with new store in Al Jaddaf area

Dubai's first premium cake studio, Cake Away, known for its premium custom cakes and artistic designs, is expanding its footprint with a new location in Al Jaddaf, situated within the Al Wasl Sports Complex.









Follow us



Following its mission to make high-quality, exquisitely crafted cakes more accessible across the city, Cake Away is opening doors to its new store. It is set to become a go-to destination for cake enthusiasts seeking exceptional desserts for special occasions.

The new Al Jaddaf store is a landmark in the brand's journey. With this store, the bakery will reach a broader clientele and bring its signature creations closer to more neighbourhoods in Dubai. With this expansion, the company has also introduced new talents to its team, including some of Dubai's top cake decorators specializing in wedding cakes.

This new Cake Away store will be a fresh opportunity for the premium brand to share its passion for creating one-of-a-kind cakes and make every celebration sweeter. The brand is committed to bringing a premium cake experience to every corner of Dubai, and this new store is just a step closer to this goal.

Cake Away is undoubtedly a leader in Dubai's premium cake market. Their cake catalogue is as diverse as it is exquisite, with options ranging from elegant floral wedding cakes to playful theme-based birthday cakes and even eggless cakes. The bakery offers extensive customizations, allowing customers to create unique, unforgettable cakes for birthdays, weddings, corporate gatherings, baby showers, anniversaries, and more.

To further elevate its offerings and make its creations more accessible across Dubai, Cake Away has partnered with prominent companies like Bayut and Dubizzle. With this collaboration, the brand has positioned itself as a hot-favourite cake provider in Dubai. This move reflects the brand's commitment to quality and service, ensuring that every celebration is enhanced by exceptional cakes that leave a lasting impression.

Cake Away's appeal lies in its ability to craft custom cakes that bring its clients' sweetest dreams to life. Each cake is treated as a canvas, adorned with intricate designs, whimsical themes, or timeless elegance that aligns with the customer's vision. For those seeking something extra special for a loved one, the company's "Cake for Him" and "Cake for Her" collections offer tailored cakes that capture personal tastes and themes to make any day extraordinary.

With flavours and designs for every taste, Cake Away's cakes have become a staple for customers seeking unforgettable experiences with cakes. Additionally, the cake studio offers captivating floral designs with intricate wedding textures, providing the ideal finishing touch for any wedding celebration.

Cake Away has gained a loyal following, as reflected in the enthusiastic reviews from satisfied clients. Pallavi Yadav, a dedicated customer, shares: "This place cake away is a hidden gem starting from cupcakes to fudgy brownies and their jars are super delicious and mouthwatering. Super soft and creamy texture in their jars, just love it. Their cupcakes were so yum that I couldn't myself over one and had three at a time. Now cake away will be a must-place for ordering cupcakes."

Akbari Parker echoes this sentiment, praising the bakery’s great cake selection. “Salted caramel and red velvet are my favourite. I would love to try their other flavours. I recommend this cake parlour."

Michelle Espiritu adds: "Best cheesecake jars that I have ever tried. The sweetness of it is just so perfect!"

Cake Away offers various products beyond cakes, including cheesecake jars, premium gift boxes, cupcakes, cookies, and brownies. The range includes a variety of cake styles and flavours, with options like eggless cakes and mini cheesecake jars for customers with dietary preferences. With free delivery throughout Dubai, the bakery ensures customers can enjoy their custom cakes conveniently, no matter where they are in the city.

Customers can easily order customised cakes online or visit Cake Away at their Dubai Silicon Oasis Cake Away store or the new Al Jaddaf store to consult with talented bakers and decorators. Each creation is handmade with love and crafted with exceptional attention to detail, making every cake a true work of art.