Dubaiites Magazine unveils inaugural Food & Nightlife Awards to celebrate culinary excellence in Dubai

Sagar Sondhi

Published: Tue 6 Feb 2024, 5:26 PM Last updated: Tue 6 Feb 2024, 5:28 PM

Building upon its rapid success as the go-to platform for quality infotainment in the city, Dubaiites Magazine has announced the launch of its highly anticipated Dubaiites Food & Nightlife Awards. Scheduled to be held on February 7 at Zero Gravity Dubai, this premier event promises to be a grand celebration of the noted and celebrated establishments as well as individuals who have significantly elevated Dubai's culinary and nightlife scene.

A Background of Recognition:

Launched in 2023, Dubaiites Magazine is a venture of the esteemed Delhiites Media Group, renowned for its pioneering presence in Indian luxury media since 2013. The group's proven track record in organising prestigious annual events like the Delhiites Lifestyle Awards and Food & Nightlife Awards reflects its unwavering commitment towards recognising and celebrating excellence across borders.

Shining a Light on Dubai's Hidden Gems:

The Dubaiites Food & Nightlife Awards will encompass 30 distinct categories across food, nightlife, and hospitality industries. From innovative restaurants and captivating bars to dedicated chefs, the awards aim to provide a comprehensive platform for acknowledging diverse talents and contributions that have enriched the city's vibrant culinary and nightlife landscape.

A Night of Grand Recognition:

Adding to the prestigious atmosphere, Sheikh Hasher Bin Said Bin Thani Al Maktoum will be gracing the occasion as the esteemed chief guest. The awards ceremony promises to be a glittering evening consisting of great food, entertainment, and excitement.

Honouring Achievements, Inspiring the Future:

"Our aim is to shine a light on the remarkable achievements of individuals and establishments that push the boundaries of excellence in Dubai's food and nightlife scene," states Sagar Sondhi, CEO of Dubaiites Magazine and a key figure within Display Sphere Media Group. "This awards ceremony celebrates their dedication and hopes to serves as an inspiration for future endeavours, further elevating the city's offerings and solidifying its reputation as a truly world-class destination."

To learn more about the Dubaiites Food & Nightlife Awards, visit the official website: www.dubaiites.com/