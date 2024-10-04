Dubai Yachts launches region’s first eco-conscious yachting experience

Luxury yachting market is valued at $13 billion and projected to expand by eight per cent annually to reach $16 billion by 2027.

Published: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 12:52 PM

Dubai Yachts, a leading yachting company, has made a bold move toward a more sustainable future by launching the region’s first eco-conscious yachting experience.

With demand for sustainable luxury travel on the rise, Dubai Yachts’ new fleet is setting a new standard in the yachting world — delivering high-end opulence with a focus on minimizing environmental impact.

As the luxury yachting market grows, currently valued at $13 billion and projected to expand by eight per cent annually to reach $16 billion by 2027, Dubai Yachts’ fleet represents a significant shift toward a greener future for the industry. Although not yet fully sustainable, the new fleet is an important first step in reducing the environmental footprint of yachting while maintaining the highest levels of luxury.

Luxury meets sustainability: Responding to demand

According to a report by McKinsey & Company, 64 per cent of ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) now consider sustainability an important factor when making travel decisions. This insight reflects the growing trend among affluent travellers who are increasingly prioritising eco-friendly options in their travel choices, Dubai Yachts has introduced vessels that not only achieve 20-30 per cent lower emissions than traditional yachts but also prioritise passenger safety with sustainable designs.

The fleet features energy-efficient engines and innovative waste management systems, while all tableware onboard is made from sustainable materials, eliminating single-use plastics such as cups, plates, and cutleries. This commitment ensures an eco-friendly and safe onboard environment.

These eco-conscious vessels are engineered with safety-focused designs that help prevent injuries, incorporating features such as non-toxic, sustainable materials that minimise risks for both passengers and crew. Dubai Yachts’ commitment to sustainability extends beyond environmental concerns, emphasizing a safer and more comfortable experience for everyone onboard.

Tarlan Musaev, CEO and founder of Dubai Yachts, commented: “We recognise that sustainability is the future of luxury travel. While we are not fully sustainable yet, we are taking important steps toward reducing our environmental impact, setting an example for the global yachting industry.” Dubai’s role as a luxury destination Dubai, with its world-class marinas and cutting-edge infrastructure, is already a global yachting hub. The city’s winter-sun season, running from October to April, attracts thousands of yacht owners from around the globe. In 2022, Dubai’s tourism sector contributed over $27 billion to its GDP. The addition of eco-conscious yachting further enhances Dubai’s reputation as a destination that appeals to travellers seeking both luxury and responsibility. From his side Musaev added: “Dubai is uniquely positioned to lead this shift. Our fleet offers clients the same grandeur they expect from Dubai Yachts, but now with the added benefit of being more environmentally conscious. This is just the beginning of a wider industry transformation.” The launch of Dubai Yachts’ eco-conscious fleet is likely to have a far-reaching influence on the global yachting industry. With over 40 per cent of the world’s superyachts owned by individuals in Europe and the Middle East, this shift toward sustainability could inspire other global yachting hubs, from Monaco to Miami, to follow suit.

Dubai Yachts’ initiative aligns with global sustainability goals, including the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, positioning the company as a leader in responsible luxury travel.