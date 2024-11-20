Dubai welcomes Encore and Behike: A new era in luxury yachting

The epitome of luxury yachting has arrived in Dubai as Xclusive Yachts proudly unveils its latest masterpiece, the Encore. This stunning 40-meter tri-deck Sunseeker superyacht is set to debut on December 1, redefining opulence and innovation on Dubai’s waters. Joining the ranks of the iconic Stardom and the highly anticipated Behike, Encore is poised to elevate the city’s already prestigious superyacht scene.

With its state-of-the-art design and cutting-edge amenities, Encore offers an unmatched experience for those seeking ultimate luxury. Guests can indulge in supreme privacy, world-class service, and unparalleled comfort, reaffirming Xclusive Yachts’ position as the leading provider of ultra-luxury yacht charters in the region.

To commemorate this milestone, Xclusive Yachts introduces the Seven-Star Super Yacht Experience at an exclusive introductory price of Dh1,000. Guests will enjoy a three-hour luxury cruise featuring premium beverages, live entertainment, and a bespoke omakase-style Japanese sushi menu crafted by renowned chefs. This extraordinary experience offers an indulgent escape into the tranquil waters of the Arabian Gulf aboard Dubai’s newest gem.

For those desiring bespoke luxury, the Encore and Behike are also available for private charters starting at Dh50,000. With unparalleled service, gourmet cuisine, and stunning surroundings, these yachts promise an unforgettable journey tailored to meet the highest expectations. "With the launch of Encore, we aim to redefine the standards of luxury yachting in Dubai,” said a spokesperson from Xclusive Yachts. "Our vision is to seamlessly blend elegance and exceptional culinary artistry, creating an unparalleled experience for our discerning clientele." As the region’s premier luxury yacht charter provider, Xclusive Yachts operates a fleet of over 100 vessels, all maintained to the highest standards of safety, service, and sophistication. From the iconic Stardom to the remarkable Encore and the soon-to-arrive Behike, each yacht exemplifies excellence, ensuring every voyage is truly extraordinary.

With the arrival of Encore, Dubai’s yachting landscape is poised to set new benchmarks in luxury and innovation. Experience the pinnacle of yachting sophistication—reserve your exclusive voyage today and immerse yourself in the ultimate indulgence on Dubai’s waters.