Dubai to host Loyola International Alumni Day 2024

Published: Tue 13 Aug 2024, 11:32 AM Last updated: Tue 13 Aug 2024, 11:34 AM

The Loyola Alumni UAE Chapter is set to host the Loyola International Alumni Day on August 16, 2024, in Dubai. This prestigious event is expected to attract Loyola College alumni from across the globe, serving as an early highlight of the grand centenary celebrations of Loyola College, Chennai, in 2025.

Founded in 1925 by the French Jesuit priest, Francis Bertram, along with other esteemed European Jesuits, Loyola College began with just 75 students enrolled in three undergraduate programmes. Today, it stands as a beacon of academic excellence and innovation, affiliated with the University of Madras and granted autonomy in 1978. With the freedom to design its own curriculum, the college has continued to innovate in education, currently offering 19 undergraduate and postgraduate courses and serving a student body of over 12,000.

Loyola College has produced numerous distinguished alumni, including former President of India R. Venkataraman, tennis legend Vijay Amritraj, chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand, and acclaimed actors Vijay, Vikram, and Mahesh Babu.

In 2016, Loyola College initiated efforts to reconnect with its alumni by establishing its first international chapter in the UAE in 2017. Since then, the network has expanded to include 21 chapters in India and 35 across the world, in countries such as Australia, China, France, Germany, Japan, Korea, Sweden, the UAE, and the US. The global Loyola alumni community now boasts 64,000 registered members.

The Loyola Alumni UAE Chapter's hosting of this event underscores the significance of the upcoming centenary. The event will be graced by chief guest Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to the UAE. Distinguished guests of honour include Rev. Dr L. Jebamalai Irudayaraj, S.J., provincial and chairman of the Loyola College Society; Rev. Dr Thomas A., S.J., Provincial of the Madurai Province; Rev. Dr J. Antony Robinson, S.J., Rector and vice chairman of the Loyola College Society; Rev. Dr B. Jeyaraj, S.J., secretary and correspondent of Loyola College; Rev. Dr A. Louis Arockiaraj, S.J., Principal of Loyola College; and Rev. Dr A. Louie Albert S.J., along with other senior college officials.

A key highlight of the event will be the launch of the centenary book, 'Loyola: 100 Years of Shaping Futures', authored by Dr. Surender Singh Kandhari, an alumnus from the 1964-67 batch and a mentor of the Loyola Alumni UAE Chapter. The book, which documents Loyola College's rich history, features reflections from prominent alumni and celebrates the institution's lasting impact on education, society, and its global alumni network. "The launch of this book adds a special significance to Loyola International Alumni Day 2024," said Rev. Dr A. Louis Arockiaraj, S.J. "It reaffirms the deep affection that alumni around the world hold for Loyola College." In a joint statement, Balamurugan J., Secretary of the Loyola Alumni Association (LAA), and K. Md. Masiullah, Convener of Loyola Alumni International, remarked: "Loyola International Alumni Day 2024 is a unique opportunity to remind the vast Loyola diaspora that the college is on the verge of a historic milestone—its centenary year. This is a rare and momentous occasion that deserves a grand celebration, reflecting the college’s enduring values and principles."

For more details on the Loyola International Alumni Day 2024, visit www.loyolaalumnievents.com.