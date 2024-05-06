Dubai rents experience significant growth: Tenants rejoice as MetaHomes provides renewed confidence to sign the dotted line

Published: Mon 6 May 2024, 1:25 PM

Dubai's rental market saw a banner year in 2023, fueled by strong demand and a positive economic outlook. According to a recent property market report by Dubai Housing, rents surged by as much as 66 per cent across the city, with some areas experiencing particularly significant growth. This upward trend is welcome news for both investors and renters seeking a vibrant and cosmopolitan lifestyle.

Albeit affordable options boomed, Dubai also saw significant rent increases in luxury apartment segments. Dubai Marina retained its crown as the top area for luxury apartment rentals, with average annual rents reaching a staggering Dh148,000 ($40,300) for two bedrooms. Business Bay and Downtown Dubai followed suit with impressive rental growth, with Business Bay experiencing the highest increase of 21 per cent for luxury apartments. Downtown Dubai's average annual rent reached Dh214,000 ($58,270) in 2023, reflecting a growing demand for high-end living.

There was a significant rise in demand for affordable villas, with residents opting for the additional space and privacy they offer. Areas like DAMAC Hills 2 emerged as popular choices for renters seeking standalone homes, with average yearly rents reaching Dh96,000 ($26,100). Other established communities like Mirdif, JVC, and Dubailand offered villas with annual rents below Dh200,000 ($54,500). The report also details areas that witnessed some of the most significant rent increases. Dubailand and Al Barsha emerged as the frontrunners, with rents soaring by 42.54 per cent and 31.08 per cent respectively. Apartment rentals mirrored this trend, with Jumeirah Village Circle experiencing a 32 per cent rise in average annual rent. Damac Hills took the crown for the most substantial increase, boasting a staggering 66.67 per cent jump in annual rental prices.

With more Dubai residents considering homeownership over renting in the long term, certain areas have emerged as particularly lucrative for investment purposes. Locations like Silicon Oasis, Sports City, and International City offer high Return on Investment (ROI) for apartment rentals, with impressive ROIs ranging from 7.98 per cent to 8.59 per cent. Similarly, areas like Jumeirah Village Circle and DAMAC Hills present attractive ROI opportunities for villa rentals, with ROIs ranging from 6.83 per cent to 7.98 per cent. Also, Liwan, Green Community, DIP, and Al Barari offer impressive Return on Investment (ROI) potential, indicating strong investor interest and the potential for long-term gains.

Fueled by an influx of global professionals and population growth, Dubai's demand for residential space is expected to remain high. While a slight moderation in rental growth was observed in Q3 2023, the overall annual increase remains significant. Data indicates a strong preference for one and two-bedroom apartments, while furnished apartments are the most sought-after option. Dubai's population is projected to grow to 5.8 million by 2040, further bolstering demand for rentals. Although the full-year picture remains to be seen for 2024, early indicators suggest that the positive sentiment in the rental market will continue.

