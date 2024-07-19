Dubai International Chamber supports Kilimanjaro Energy’s expansion in China

Published: Fri 19 Jul 2024, 9:39 AM

The chamber’s efforts contributed to the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Dubai-based renewable energy group and Skyworth Photovoltaic Technology, a Shenzhen-based company specialising in residential and commercial solar energy solutions.

Under the terms of the agreement, which was signed at Dubai Chambers’ headquarters recently in the presence of representatives from Dubai International Chamber and the government of Shenzhen’s Guangming District, the two companies will collaborate in the field of photovoltaic energy and energy storage for commercial and industrial projects in global markets.