Dubai International Academy student excels with high IB marks

One of the standout students is Uttansh Teckchandani from Dubai International Academy – Emirates Hills (DIA EH), who achieved a remarkable score of 44 out of 45.

Reflecting on his success, Uttansh said: “I did the best I could, and consistent efforts helped me achieve these results. It was tough and challenging, but in the end, it has been a rewarding journey. I thank my parents, family members, all teachers, and the school for guiding and supporting me throughout this journey.”

Looking ahead, Uttansh plans to pursue a degree in Business Administration at Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) in the United States. In addition to his academic achievements, he enjoys playing basketball, the piano, and has a deep love for music.