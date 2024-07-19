E-Paper

Dubai International Academy student excels with high IB marks

The International Baccalaureate (IB) results were announced last Friday, revealing several students with exceptional performances, far exceeding the global average

Published: Fri 19 Jul 2024, 9:37 AM

One of the standout students is Uttansh Teckchandani from Dubai International Academy – Emirates Hills (DIA EH), who achieved a remarkable score of 44 out of 45.

Reflecting on his success, Uttansh said: “I did the best I could, and consistent efforts helped me achieve these results. It was tough and challenging, but in the end, it has been a rewarding journey. I thank my parents, family members, all teachers, and the school for guiding and supporting me throughout this journey.”


Looking ahead, Uttansh plans to pursue a degree in Business Administration at Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) in the United States. In addition to his academic achievements, he enjoys playing basketball, the piano, and has a deep love for music.



