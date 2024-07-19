Dubai International Academy student excels with high IB marks

One of the standout students is Uttansh Teckchandani from Dubai International Academy – Emirates Hills (DIA EH), who achieved a remarkable score of 44 out of 45.
Reflecting on his success, Uttansh said: “I did the best I could, and consistent efforts helped me achieve these results. It was tough and challenging, but in the end, it has been a rewarding journey. I thank my parents, family members, all teachers, and the school for guiding and supporting me throughout this journey.”
Looking ahead, Uttansh plans to pursue a degree in Business Administration at Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) in the United States. In addition to his academic achievements, he enjoys playing basketball, the piano, and has a deep love for music.
The leading global technology brand unveils the future of AI Portrait photography by introducing the HONOR 200 Pro and HONOR 200; Sets new sStandards in AI Portrait photography and smartphone innovation
The MoU will be effective for one year, with the possibility of extension through mutual agreement. There is no fixed timeframe for the $3 billion investment, allowing for flexibility in implementation
The innovative plan empowers individuals to achieve lasting health improvements
This system allows children from Pre-KG to Grade 5 to develop thinking, scientific, and technological skills through engaging 3D learning environments
This growth is attributed to positive and accelerating demand trends in the retail sector
Kamal Vachani, group director and partner at Al Maya Group, expresses his sincere admiration for Sheikh Hamdan’s visionary leadership and unwavering dedication to the UAE's progress and prosperity