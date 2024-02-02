Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills' student Neal Bhatia paves the way for young entrepreneurs through the Business Minds Case Study Competition

Published: Fri 2 Feb 2024, 12:26 PM Last updated: Fri 2 Feb 2024, 12:49 PM

In a spectacular showcase of budding entrepreneurial talent, the Business Minds Case Study Competition, held at DIA Emirates Hills on January 20, left a profound impact on the minds of Dubai’s young entrepreneurs. Organised by the dynamic team led by Neal Bhatia, President, the event brought together students from Years 7 to 13, offering them a unique platform to pitch their innovative business proposals to a distinguished panel of judges.

Follow us on







The highlight of the event was the panel discussion led by prominent business figures from various industries in Dubai, including space technology, venture capitalists, shipping, and banking. The panel delved into crucial topics such as green shipping and sustainable, inclusive and innovative business practices, reflecting the growing emphasis on environmental responsibility within the business community. Their insights not only enriched the competition but also provided invaluable lessons for the aspiring young minds in attendance.

Neal participated in the University of Pennsylvania’s Summer Entrepreneurship Programme in 2023 and led the Business Minds Club to abridge his learnings from this experience with the rest of the DIA Community. With an inherent desire to use his entrepreneurial skills to foster change, Bhatia founded the SheInvest initiative, which strives to encourage the financial independence of rural Indian women from the Kashele Village through financial literacy programmess and opportunities to work with urban businesses to achieve independence. A collation of these insights and a personal desire to grow as an entrepreneur himself allowed for the Business Minds competition to be an insightful and empowering experience for participants within and outside the DIA community.