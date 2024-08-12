Dubai Health inaugurates new Salem Muhaisnah Medical Fitness Center

Published: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 12:04 PM

The Dubai Health Authority has announced the inauguration of the new Salem Muhaisnah Medical Fitness Center. This state-of-the-art facility has been established to enhance the accessibility, efficiency, and convenience of medical fitness services for residents across Dubai.

A representative from the Medical Fitness Department at Dubai Health expressed their commitment to healthcare excellence, stating, "We are proud to inaugurate the new Salem Muhaisnah Medical Fitness Center. This centre ensures that medical fitness services are accessible, efficient, and convenient for all residents. Dubai Health remains dedicated to setting new benchmarks in healthcare excellence and community well-being."

The opening ceremony was graced by the presence of prominent figures, including Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health, and Khalifa Baqer, COO of Dubai Health, along with other distinguished guests. Strategically located in Muhaisnah 2, the Salem Muhaisnah Medical Fitness Center is designed to accommodate over 1,000 visitors daily. The facility is equipped with cutting-edge screening equipment, ten phlebotomy cabins, and four radiology rooms. To ensure a smooth and comfortable experience for visitors, the centre also features dedicated customer parking and spacious waiting areas for company representatives.



The centre is operational six days a week, with 24-hour service from Monday to Thursday. On Fridays, the centre operates from 7:00 am to 12:00 pm and resumes from 2:00 pm to 10:00 pm, further demonstrating Dubai Health's commitment to providing accessible healthcare services to the community.