Dubai Health inaugurates new Salem Muhaisnah Medical Fitness Center

Sharaf DG has consistently shown its inclination towards promoting new age media and its effective distribution among its customers
The Dubai Health Authority has announced the inauguration of the new Salem Muhaisnah Medical Fitness Center. This state-of-the-art facility has been established to enhance the accessibility, efficiency, and convenience of medical fitness services for residents across Dubai.
A representative from the Medical Fitness Department at Dubai Health expressed their commitment to healthcare excellence, stating, "We are proud to inaugurate the new Salem Muhaisnah Medical Fitness Center. This centre ensures that medical fitness services are accessible, efficient, and convenient for all residents. Dubai Health remains dedicated to setting new benchmarks in healthcare excellence and community well-being."
The opening ceremony was graced by the presence of prominent figures, including Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health, and Khalifa Baqer, COO of Dubai Health, along with other distinguished guests.
Strategically located in Muhaisnah 2, the Salem Muhaisnah Medical Fitness Center is designed to accommodate over 1,000 visitors daily. The facility is equipped with cutting-edge screening equipment, ten phlebotomy cabins, and four radiology rooms. To ensure a smooth and comfortable experience for visitors, the centre also features dedicated customer parking and spacious waiting areas for company representatives.
The centre is operational six days a week, with 24-hour service from Monday to Thursday. On Fridays, the centre operates from 7:00 am to 12:00 pm and resumes from 2:00 pm to 10:00 pm, further demonstrating Dubai Health's commitment to providing accessible healthcare services to the community.
Sharaf DG has consistently shown its inclination towards promoting new age media and its effective distribution among its customers
Ajmal Perfumes’ collaboration with Threads sets new standards in children’s fragrance market
With prizes ranging from luxury cars and electronics, to cash prizes and even apartments, Idealz has left no stone unturned in giving customers chances to win big
The back-to-school festival promises a wide selection of renowned brands offering children's fashion, school attire, and essential supplies at unbeatable prices
The successful opening marked a significant milestone for Romain, who had dedicated considerable effort to this project
For 32 years, Big Ticket has been offering unparalleled opportunities to win life-changing prizes, and this month’s edition promises to be the most exciting yet
Heriot-Watt University Dubai’s institution programme will help attract ambitious and talented individuals to the UAE