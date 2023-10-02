Dubai based fashion designer Erum Jamal weaves magic with 'ISHQIYA' collection

Published: Mon 2 Oct 2023, 12:47 PM

After establishing a strong presence in the global market, high fashion label Erum Jamal has recently launched her formal collection 'ISHQIYA' with a focus on the Middle East market.

The popular fashion brand of hand crafted clothes offers a plethora of clothing options for men, women and children.

Inspired by love in all its forms, design house of Erum Jamal has recently unveiled gem of collection named 'ISHQIYA' which is inspired by love in all its glory, just like a timeless tale.

The ethnic collection consists of beautifully designed handcrafted clothes in breathable pure fabrics, classy and contemporary prints and sharp and perfect fits make this collection a must have.

Talking about her inspiration and ideology, Jamal stated, "I firmly believe in infusing a handcrafted, personalized touch into each of my creations. This is why I go the extra mile, tailoring garments with the individual's personality in mind. My designs emanate a fusion of elegance and comfort, all offered at prices that align with the quality."

The collections of Erum Jamal have been received with much fervour and anticipation by the locals and the expats alike. Her ensembles have gained tremendous popularity amidst Bollywood and entertainment celebrities, client and patrons spread across the globe.

On the launch of this new collection in Dubai, Jamal said: "Dubai is a leading fashion cosmopolitan of the world and it is most apt to launch a befitting Indo-western collection in this iconic city where classy, elegant and fashionable women make beautiful lives out of ordinary days."

To a question about UAE operations and international expansion, Jamal elaborated that her company is already operating in the UAE market since 2021.

"In February 2021, we inaugurated our New York store, followed by our foray into Dubai with Ensemble in March of the same year. Subsequently, in March 2023, we opened our second store in Dubai at Boulevard One. Finally, in September 2023, we extended our presence to Paris," Erum concluded.

