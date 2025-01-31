Dubai awaits the invented prismatic glasses that grant superpower

One of the most exceptional yet controversial violinists of today, Roman Kim is a Kazakhstani-German virtuoso celebrated for his passionate artistry and quirky prismatic glasses that cover half of his face. Based in Cologne, he is known for arranging and composing dynamic violin music, which showcases his outstanding virtuosity and technical proficiency. His signature glasses, the prioscope, which he believes enhance his focus and concentration, have become an important part of his identity, both on and off the stage, and are becoming nearly as iconic as the music he presents.

As he gets ready for his eagerly anticipated performance at the prestigious InClassica International Music Festival 2025, Kim, recognised for his pioneering technical abilities and unique style, is all set to make a mark on the global stage in April 2025. The maestro rose to international fame after winning the 2012 International Violin Competition "Valsesia Musica," garnering international prominence with his memorable performance of Bach’s Air and exhibiting his groundbreaking ability to play all four parts of the score on one violin.

Renowned for his masterful artistry, he has performed in esteemed venues all around the globe, such as the Berlin Philharmonic, the Cologne Philharmonic, Laeiszhalle Hamburg, the Tonhalle Düsseldorf, the Romanian Athenaeum, and the Taipei National Concert Hall, echoing these halls with his romantic, tonal and melodious compositions reminiscent of great composers from the 19th century.

A true innovator, he continuously develops experimental techniques to fulfil his creative impulses. He created a new type of string used by several esteemed violinists and, of course, experiments with prismatic glasses, which he invented himself in 2014. Since then, scientists in South Korea and Germany have studied this device, suggesting that it promotes cerebral activity, sharpens the senses, and enhances self-control, thereby proving the maestro's view about its magical effectiveness. This year, Dubai audiences will have the chance to witness the genius of Roman Kim (and his glasses) live on April 6 as he opens the 14th edition of the InClassica International Music Festival 2025. Taking place in the stunning Dubai Opera, the event is anticipated to be one of the highlights of the monumental affair, bringing together a stellar lineup of musicians from around the world to celebrate classical music. Under the baton of Armenian conductor Sergey Smbatyan, Kim will join forces with the distinguished Franz Schubert Filharmonia (Spain) to deliver a dazzling opening concert filled with technical brilliance and virtuosic innovation. The evening will open with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Overture to The Magic Flute, KV 620 and move on to Composer-in-Residence Alexey Shor's Violin Concerto No. 2 ''Phantasms'', a piece emphasising traditional themes and flowing rhythms. The concert will conclude with one of Ludwig van Beethoven's most celebrated works, Symphony No. 3 in E-flat major, Op. 55.

As excitement builds for InClassica 2025, the festival is poised to make a lasting impression in the realm of classical music. With acclaimed musicians like Roman Kim and an array of distinguished soloists, conductors, and orchestras from all over the world accompanying him in the UAE, audiences can expect to experience yet another memorable celebration of the best in classical music in the vibrant cultural setting of Dubai.