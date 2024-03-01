Dubai all set to explore the path of spiritual healing

Published: Fri 1 Mar 2024, 4:25 PM

In the bustling streets of modern life, amidst the cacophony of chaos and the relentless pursuit of material wealth, there exists a tranquil oasis where the weary soul finds solace. It's a realm where the intangible meets the tangible, where the unseen forces of the universe converge to heal the wounds of the heart and mind. At the heart of this realm stands Celebrity Tarot card reader, Numerologist as well as world’s youngest Reiki Master Ayush Gupta, a beacon of light in the realm of spiritual healing.

In an recent association in Dubai, he is in Dubai between March 1 to 10 and will be attending 'Rise In Dubai' event, which is happening at Al Sufouh Dubai Knowledge Park on March 3 Dubai where he will be sharing various benefits of healing. Not only that but he will be also attending few seminars post event in Dubai in coming weeks of March.

He says, “See everyone in the world needs to heal their energies. We frequently visit various places and exchange energies after meeting multiple people. We get exposed to unknown energies very easily and if our aura is weak or unprotected than these energies can affect us in many ways. Reiki healing has the ability to address and diminish this negative energy influence, helping to strengthen your aura, balance your 7 chakras, and provide protection against negative energies, whether encountered through people or places.”

Beyond his individual healing sessions, Ayush is a passionate advocate for spiritual education and community building. He conducts workshops, retreats, and seminars, empowering others to awaken their inner healer and embark on their spiritual journey. Through his teachings, he instills a sense of empowerment and self-awareness, encouraging others to reclaim their sovereignty and live a life of purpose and fulfillment.

In a world plagued by fragmentation and disconnection, Ayush Gupta stands as a beacon of hope, reminding us of the inherent interconnectedness of all beings. Through his profound wisdom and compassionate presence, he illuminates the path towards healing, guiding us back to the essence of our true selves. He conducted sessions for Mumbai Police, CISF, Central Jail, etc, successfully healing over 2,000 cases through Reiki and positively transforming the lives of more than 200 individuals with Numerology.