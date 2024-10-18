du joins the Orange Alliance Program to strengthen collaboration, drive innovation and accelerate digital transformation

du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, and Orange, a global leader in telecommunications, today announced at GITEX Global Dubai 2024, the signing of a strategic partnership agreement aiming to strengthen their collaboration, drive innovation in the telecom sector and further support the realisation of UAE’s digital vision.

The partnership is under the overall umbrella of the Orange Alliance program, an initiative by Orange designed to develop and enhance collaboration with telecommunications companies outside its direct footprint. Through this program, du will have access to Orange's extensive services and expertise covering a wide range of areas such as products, platforms, tools, and best practices in management and governance.

du and Orange aim to overcome various challenges in the sector and seize opportunities to boost growth and drive efficiency. These include driving innovation, advancing customer experiences, and achieving digital transformation of the customers. Additionally, the collaboration seeks to grow mutual business opportunities and enhance the operational and energy efficiency of telecom networks and IT infrastructures. It also prioritises training and developing skills essential for the digital transformation journey. Bruno Zerbib, CTIO of the Orange Group, stated: “We are delighted to join forces with du in this new strategic Orange Alliance partnership, bringing our expertise, platforms, and solutions to contribute to its development. This partnership will address a wide range of challenges, from technological breakthroughs to ecological transition, as well as building up the necessary human know-how. We are also demonstrating our open innovation strategy and our desire to energise the telco/techco ecosystem.”



Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO at du, said: "Our partnership with Orange represents a milestone in our collective pursuit of innovation and excellence through a forward-looking approach to digital transformation. Together, we aim to enhance operational efficiencies, broaden our service offerings, and solidify our commitment to operational and cost optimisation. We are united in our mission to navigate the complexities of the telecommunications industry, propelled by the shared vision of delivering unparalleled solutions to our customers."