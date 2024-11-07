DRO KINGS crowned champions in thrilling DPL Cricket Tournament Season 4 finale

The DPL Cricket Tournament Season 4 came to an exciting conclusion with DRO KINGS emerging as the champions for the first time. Led by captain Sajid Hameed and owned by Nikhil, The Kings put up a stellar performance throughout the season. The defending champions, DRO Patriots, had to settle for the runners-up position this time, with captain Sadat Nalakath leading the team owned by Waqas Ali Dar.
The star player of the tournament was Ashiq, who not only showcased his batting skills but also excelled in all aspects of the game. The season was sponsored by Amber Marqt, Devadaru Ayurvedic, Gargash Auto and Al Noor Polyclinic, adding to the excitement of the tournament. Saleel was awarded Best Bowler while Rahul won the Best Batsman award.
Other teams that participated in the season were DRO Tuskers, led by Thahir and owned by Shakeel, Jishar and Sreekant, and DRO Spartans, led by Riyas and owned by Prominent Insurance Brokers and Satish Kumar. Riyas Baree, tournament committee head, praised the talent on display this season, stating that it was even better than the previous three seasons.
“Overall, the DPL Cricket Tournament Season 4 was a huge success, with thrilling matches and outstanding performances from all the teams involved. Congratulations to the DRO KINGS for clinching the title and to all the players for their dedication and hard work throughout the season” Added Riyas