Dr Khalifa Saif Al Mehairbi honouredas best global real estate person 2023

Published: Thu 21 Dec 2023, 3:49 PM

The Golden Entrepreneur Awards honoured the Emirati businessman Dr Khalifa Saif Al Mehairbi, chairman of the board of directors of the Arab Gulf Investments Company, with the award for the Best Global Real Estate Person 2023. Additionally, the Arabian Gulf Investment Company was awarded the title of the Best Real Estate Investment Company 2023.

The prestigious awards were presented during the "Celebrating Excellence" ceremony in Dubai, attended by prominent personalities, company leaders, and institutions.

Dr Al Mehairbi expressed his joy at receiving the Golden Entrepreneur Award for the Best Global Real Estate Person and the Best Real Estate Investment Company 2023. These accolades crown his extensive career in the real estate sector and his success in achieving significant milestones that have contributed to the development of the sector, both in the UAE and internationally.

These awards mark another milestone in Dr Al Mehairbi's journey of success and excellence, especially following his recognition in November with the awards for the Best Global Real Estate Person 2023 and the Best Real Estate Investment Company 2023 at the Golden Entrepreneur Awards 2023. The event was held in Rhode Island, USA, and organised by the Rhode Island Department of Commerce and the World Trade Council.

Dr Al Mehairbi mentioned that the Arabian Gulf Investments Company has achieved consecutive successes in the real estate sector in the UAE, expanding its presence by opening representative offices in more than 20 international capitals and cities. The company's success in securing major real estate deals in billions of dirhams has positioned it among the leading companies operating regionally and globally in the real estate sector.

Dr Al Mehairbi expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the wise leadership of the UAE for the significant support extended to national companies, enabling them to achieve continuous success in the real estate sector and continue their achievements in their professional and operational journey.