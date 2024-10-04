Dr Habil Khorakiwala honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award at 10th IHW summit

Published: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 5:42 PM

Dr Habil Khorakiwala, founder chairman of the Wockhardt Group, has been conferred the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the 10th Integrated Health & Wellbeing (IHW) Summit. The IHW Summit, known for its contributions to public health advocacy and its focus on promoting holistic well-being, recognised Dr Khorakiwala’s extraordinary contributions to transforming healthcare in India and on a global scale.

The esteemed advisory board of the IHW Council highlighted Dr Khorakiwala’s unwavering commitment to healthcare innovation, patient care, and the integration of global standards, which have set new benchmarks in the industry. His visionary leadership has been instrumental in advancing healthcare accessibility and quality, balancing affordability with excellence in patient care, and leaving a lasting impact on countless lives. The Council lauded his dedication to fostering a shared vision of holistic health and well-being for all.

Over the past 25 years, under Dr Khorakiwala’s leadership, Wockhardt has focused its research on discovering novel medicines for multi-drug-resistant infections. The company now boasts a portfolio of six novel antibiotics at various stages of clinical development and commercialisation, all of which have been granted Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) status by the US FDA. Notably, Wockhardt’s flagship product, Zaynich (Zidebactam/Cefepime), designed to combat extreme-drug-resistant Gram-negative infections, is currently in Phase 3 global trials. The antibiotic has already saved the lives of over 35 critically ill patients under compassionate use over the past year and is being further evaluated in clinical studies. Dr Khorakiwala's remarkable journey also includes founding the first pharmaceutical company to establish manufacturing facilities in Aurangabad, Maharashtra (now known as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar). With his pioneering focus on new drug development in the antibiotics space, he ventured early into biotechnology and expanded Wockhardt’s reach by acquiring pharmaceutical companies across Europe and the USA. His unique vision, passion, and conviction have transformed Wockhardt into a research-driven, global pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, with diverse interests across the healthcare value chain. In addition to his role at Wockhardt, Dr Khorakiwala has made significant contributions to India’s business and healthcare sectors. He has been a member of the World Economic Forum (Davos) and served as president of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA), playing a key role in strengthening India’s bilateral relations and nation-building efforts. He also served as chairman of the Board of Governors at the Centre for Organisation Development and was the chancellor of Jamia Hamdard University, New Delhi, a distinguished institution of higher learning.

On behalf of Dr Habil Khorakiwala, the award was accepted by Dr Huzaifa Khorakiwala at the 10th edition of the Integrated Health and Wellbeing Summit & Global Health Leaders Awards, held at the Hyatt Regency in Deira, Dubai.